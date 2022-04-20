RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 16072.88 + .79 + 1.14 – 6.01

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2205.65 + 1.51 – .21 – 10.17

Emerging Markets 375.39 – .45 – 1.06 – 13.35

Equity Income Fund 17934.38 + .84 + 1.90 + .55

GNMA 725.37 + .34 – 1.06 – 6.75

General Municipal Debt 1398.96 – .07 – 1.10 – 9.03

Gold Fund 437.30 + .75 + 1.23 + 18.28

High Current Yield 2460.58 + .04 – .16 – 5.60

High Yield Municipal 672.62 – .05 – 1.20 – 9.76

International Fund 2274.23 + .81 + 1.03 – 9.85

Science and Technology Fund 4661.94 – 1.18 + .66 – 18.53

Short Investment Grade 377.92 + .05 – .30 – 3.05

Short Municipal 188.08 – .06 – .27 – 2.62

US Government 671.29 + .69 – .54 – 7.55

