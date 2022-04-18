Balanced Fund 15874.16 – .06 – 1.19 – 7.17
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2173.81 – .87 – 2.26 – 11.47
Emerging Markets 378.35 – .51 – 1.92 – 12.66
Equity Income Fund 17588.59 – .18 – 1.37 – 1.38
GNMA 728.66 – .09 – .64 – 6.33
General Municipal Debt 1407.87 – .35 – 1.09 – 8.45
Gold Fund 442.03 – .06 + 2.91 + 19.56
High Current Yield 2461.82 – .19 – .48 – 5.55
High Yield Municipal 678.02 – .35 – 1.15 – 9.03
International Fund 2252.75 – .49 – 1.75 – 10.70
Science and Technology Fund 4616.54 – .08 – 2.70 – 19.32
Short Investment Grade 378.38 – .09 – .03 – 2.93
Short Municipal 188.53 – .21 – 2.39
US Government 670.42 – .08 – .77 – 7.67
-0-
