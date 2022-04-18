Balanced Fund 15874.16 – .06 – 1.19 – 7.17 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2173.81 – .87 – 2.26 – 11.47 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15874.16 – .06 – 1.19 – 7.17

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2173.81 – .87 – 2.26 – 11.47

Emerging Markets 378.35 – .51 – 1.92 – 12.66

Equity Income Fund 17588.59 – .18 – 1.37 – 1.38

GNMA 728.66 – .09 – .64 – 6.33

General Municipal Debt 1407.87 – .35 – 1.09 – 8.45

Gold Fund 442.03 – .06 + 2.91 + 19.56

High Current Yield 2461.82 – .19 – .48 – 5.55

High Yield Municipal 678.02 – .35 – 1.15 – 9.03

International Fund 2252.75 – .49 – 1.75 – 10.70

Science and Technology Fund 4616.54 – .08 – 2.70 – 19.32

Short Investment Grade 378.38 – .09 – .03 – 2.93

Short Municipal 188.53 – .21 – 2.39

US Government 670.42 – .08 – .77 – 7.67

