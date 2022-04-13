Balanced Fund 16007.78 + .73 – .45 – 6.39
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2208.55 – .08 – 1.62 – 10.05
Emerging Markets 387.88 + 2.24 – .42 – 10.47
Equity Income Fund 17709.80 + .62 + .19 – .70
GNMA 734.47 + .18 – .43 – 5.58
General Municipal Debt 1413.93 – .04 – 1.01 – 8.06
Gold Fund 441.50 + 2.20 + 5.72 + 19.41
High Current Yield 2463.43 – .04 – .89 – 5.49
High Yield Municipal 681.39 + .09 – 1.08 – 8.58
International Fund 2276.45 + 1.13 – .60 – 9.76
Science and Technology Fund 4731.40 + 2.16 – 2.05 – 17.32
Short Investment Grade 379.00 – .02 + .05 – 2.77
Short Municipal 188.50 – .05 – .28 – 2.41
US Government 672.37 – .38 – 1.10 – 7.40
