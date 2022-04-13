Balanced Fund 16007.78 + .73 – .45 – 6.39 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2208.55 – .08 – 1.62 – 10.05 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16007.78 + .73 – .45 – 6.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2208.55 – .08 – 1.62 – 10.05

Emerging Markets 387.88 + 2.24 – .42 – 10.47

Equity Income Fund 17709.80 + .62 + .19 – .70

GNMA 734.47 + .18 – .43 – 5.58

General Municipal Debt 1413.93 – .04 – 1.01 – 8.06

Gold Fund 441.50 + 2.20 + 5.72 + 19.41

High Current Yield 2463.43 – .04 – .89 – 5.49

High Yield Municipal 681.39 + .09 – 1.08 – 8.58

International Fund 2276.45 + 1.13 – .60 – 9.76

Science and Technology Fund 4731.40 + 2.16 – 2.05 – 17.32

Short Investment Grade 379.00 – .02 + .05 – 2.77

Short Municipal 188.50 – .05 – .28 – 2.41

US Government 672.37 – .38 – 1.10 – 7.40

