Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 6:41 PM

Balanced Fund 16351.11 + .37 + .39 – 4.38

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2278.38 + .06 + 1.02 – 7.21

Emerging Markets 403.71 + 2.28 + 3.91 – 6.81

Equity Income Fund 17769.00 – .08 – .29 – .37

GNMA 744.50 + .17 + .59 – 4.29

General Municipal Debt 1437.28 + .09 + .27 – 6.54

Gold Fund 429.08 – .41 + 2.97 + 16.05

High Current Yield 2505.87 + .16 + .88 – 3.86

High Yield Municipal 693.80 + .12 + .31 – 6.92

International Fund 2354.34 + .84 + 1.80 – 6.67

Science and Technology Fund 5112.87 + 1.98 + .78 – 10.65

Short Investment Grade 379.30 + .05 + .10 – 2.69

Short Municipal 189.26 – .02 + .01 – 2.01

US Government 686.75 – .14 + .35 – 5.42

