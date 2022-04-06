RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 | US charges Russian oligarch | Russia to pay bonds in rubles | Photos
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16089.41 – .60 – 1.89 – 5.91

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2242.18 – .60 – 1.59 – 8.68

Emerging Markets 389.40 – 1.39 – 1.37 – 10.11

Equity Income Fund 17696.48 + .24 – 1.34 – .78

GNMA 737.66 – .22 – .91 – 5.17

General Municipal Debt 1429.70 – .40 – .20 – 7.03

Gold Fund 417.59 – .56 – 1.53 + 12.95

High Current Yield 2484.66 – .70 – .84 – 4.68

High Yield Municipal 689.17 – .49 – .26 – 7.54

International Fund 2296.81 – 1.02 – 2.39 – 8.95

Science and Technology Fund 4830.26 – 2.76 – 5.03 – 15.59

Short Investment Grade 378.61 – .07 – .31 – 2.87

Short Municipal 189.02 – .13 – .10 – 2.14

US Government 680.14 – .17 – 1.20 – 6.33

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

White House reviewing agency zero trust cybersecurity plans

GSA's new blanket purchase agreement focuses on scalable cloud solutions

House Democrats tell USPS to ‘go back to the drawing board’ on electric vehicle cost analysis

Biden signs USPS reform legislation into law as agency seeks higher mail prices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up