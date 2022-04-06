Balanced Fund 16089.41 – .60 – 1.89 – 5.91 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2242.18 – .60 – 1.59 – 8.68 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16089.41 – .60 – 1.89 – 5.91

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2242.18 – .60 – 1.59 – 8.68

Emerging Markets 389.40 – 1.39 – 1.37 – 10.11

Equity Income Fund 17696.48 + .24 – 1.34 – .78

GNMA 737.66 – .22 – .91 – 5.17

General Municipal Debt 1429.70 – .40 – .20 – 7.03

Gold Fund 417.59 – .56 – 1.53 + 12.95

High Current Yield 2484.66 – .70 – .84 – 4.68

High Yield Municipal 689.17 – .49 – .26 – 7.54

International Fund 2296.81 – 1.02 – 2.39 – 8.95

Science and Technology Fund 4830.26 – 2.76 – 5.03 – 15.59

Short Investment Grade 378.61 – .07 – .31 – 2.87

Short Municipal 189.02 – .13 – .10 – 2.14

US Government 680.14 – .17 – 1.20 – 6.33

