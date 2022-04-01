Balanced Fund 16289.01 + .24 + .24 – 4.75
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2273.53 – .32 + 1.09 – 7.40
Emerging Markets 396.04 + 1.69 + 2.08 – 8.58
Equity Income Fund 17778.34 + .54 – .17 – .32
GNMA 742.94 – .27 + .45 – 4.49
General Municipal Debt 1435.48 – .01 + .01 – 6.66
Gold Fund 432.03 + 2.55 + 1.07 + 16.85
High Current Yield 2498.61 – .31 + .52 – 4.14
High Yield Municipal 693.50 + .05 + .14 – 6.96
International Fund 2331.30 + .67 + .77 – 7.58
Science and Technology Fund 5002.23 – .08 – .14 – 12.58
Short Investment Grade 378.84 – .25 – .07 – 2.81
Short Municipal 189.35 + .04 + .01 – 1.97
US Government 685.24 – .55 + .25 – 5.63
-0-
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.