Balanced Fund 16289.01 + .24 + .24 – 4.75 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2273.53 – .32 + 1.09 – 7.40 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16289.01 + .24 + .24 – 4.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2273.53 – .32 + 1.09 – 7.40

Emerging Markets 396.04 + 1.69 + 2.08 – 8.58

Equity Income Fund 17778.34 + .54 – .17 – .32

GNMA 742.94 – .27 + .45 – 4.49

General Municipal Debt 1435.48 – .01 + .01 – 6.66

Gold Fund 432.03 + 2.55 + 1.07 + 16.85

High Current Yield 2498.61 – .31 + .52 – 4.14

High Yield Municipal 693.50 + .05 + .14 – 6.96

International Fund 2331.30 + .67 + .77 – 7.58

Science and Technology Fund 5002.23 – .08 – .14 – 12.58

Short Investment Grade 378.84 – .25 – .07 – 2.81

Short Municipal 189.35 + .04 + .01 – 1.97

US Government 685.24 – .55 + .25 – 5.63

