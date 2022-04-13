Grains mostly lower,Livestock higher

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 10:57 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Maywas up 1 cent at $11.0025 a bushel; May corn was off 4.75 cents at $7.7125 a bushel; May oats fell 5.50 cents at $8.0050 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 14.50 cents at $16.5750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was rose 1.05 cents at $1.4047 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle gained 1.80 cents at $1.5895 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.9965 a pound.

