Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 4:08 PM

Wheat for May fell 17 cents at $10.9650 a bushel; May corn rose 6.75 cents at $7.9025 a bushel, May oats declined 39.75 cents at $7.57 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 6.25 cents at $16.8225 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .05 cent at $1.4067 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .35 cent at $1.5820 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .05 cent at $.9985 a pound.

