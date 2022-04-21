Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May declined 20 cents at $10.68 a bushel; May corn lost 16.50 cents at $7.9925 a bushel, May…

Wheat for May declined 20 cents at $10.68 a bushel; May corn lost 16.50 cents at $7.9925 a bushel, May oats fell 12 cents at $7.1150 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $17.4825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.03 cents at $1.4410 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .95 cent at $1.5845 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was fell 1.62 cent at $1.1085 a pound.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.