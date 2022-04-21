RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 4:02 PM

Wheat for May declined 20 cents at $10.68 a bushel; May corn lost 16.50 cents at $7.9925 a bushel, May oats fell 12 cents at $7.1150 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 1.50 cents at $17.4825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.03 cents at $1.4410 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .95 cent at $1.5845 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was fell 1.62 cent at $1.1085 a pound.

