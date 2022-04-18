Grains mostly higher,Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 12:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 18.75 cents at $11.2425 a bushel; May corn rose 19.50 cents at $8.0625 a bushel; May oats declined 42 cents at $7.4550 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 33.50 cents at $16.7725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .35 cent at $1.4075 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell 1.20 cents at $1.5705 a pound; May lean hogs was up 14.65 cents at $1.1455 a pound.

