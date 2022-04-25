Grains mixed, Livestock lower

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 11:28 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off .75 cent at $10.5850 a bushel; May corn was up 2.25 cents at $7.9125 a bushel; May oats rose 4.50 cents at $7.1525 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 46.50 cents at $16.8975 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle lost 3.75 cents at $1.3960 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off 2 cents at $1.5665 a pound; May lean hogs fell 3.28 cents at $1.0872 a pound.

