Grains lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 10:59 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May declined 20 cents at $10.5925 a bushel; May corn lost 16.75 cents at $7.89 a bushel; May oats fell 12 cents at $7.1075 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 7.75 cents at $17.3625 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .22 cent at $1.4335 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.5865 a pound; May lean hogs was up .63 cent at $1.12 a pound.

