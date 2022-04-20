Grains, Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 3:41 PM

Wheat for May lost 11 cents at $10.88 a bushel; May corn gained 11.75 cents at $8.1575 a bushel, May oats declined 23 cents at $7.2350 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 30.25 cents at $17.4675 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 1.72 cents at $1.4307 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .85 cent at $1.5750 a pound; while May. lean hogs fell 2.23 cents at $1.1247 a pound.

