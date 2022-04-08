Grains higher,Livestock mixed

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strike on rail station | New sanction target Putin's daughters | Russia cuts interest rate | Photos
The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 11:11 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 10.25 cents at $10.4125 a bushel; May corn rose 13.25 cents at $7.6525 a bushel; May oats gained 18 cents at $7.88 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 28.75 cents at $16.68 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .22 cent at $1.3842 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .63 cent at $1.5677 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose .50 cent at $.9907 a pound.

