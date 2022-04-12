RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian politician close to Putin detained | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » Latest News » Close

Close

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1077¾ 1117½ 1075 1103¾ +22½
Jul 1085½ 1125 1082¼ 1112½ +23½
Sep 1083¼ 1117¼ 1079¾ 1109 +23
Dec 1080½ 1109½ 1075 1101½ +20¼
Mar 1070 1096½ 1069¾ 1090½ +18¾
May 1050 1074¼ 1050 1070¼ +17¼
Jul 970 988 970 985 +15
Sep 950½ 961½ 950½ 960½ +13
Dec 944 951 942½ 949¾ +8½
Mar 929½ 930½ 928 930½ +7½
May 910½ +7
Jul 844½ 855 839¾ 851 +8
Est. sales 117,798. Mon.’s sales 157,311
Mon.’s open int 339,487
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 765½ 779 765 776¼ +11¾
Jul 760 773½ 759½ 772½ +13¾
Sep 730 744¾ 729¾ 743¾ +14
Dec 717½ 732¾ 716¾ 731 +13
Mar 718¾ 733½ 718½ 733 +13½
May 719 733½ 719 733½ +13¾
Jul 717¾ 729 717¾ 729 +13
Sep 668½ 676¾ 668½ 676¾ +9¾
Dec 645½ 654¾ 645½ 654½ +8¼
Mar 655 660¾ 654¾ 660¾ +8¼
May 662½ +8
Jul 653¼ 659 653 659 +6¾
Sep 608 +6¾
Dec 583 595 583 590 +3¾
Jul 598¾ +3¾
Dec 560 574 560 569½ +3¾
Est. sales 339,229. Mon.’s sales 409,176
Mon.’s open int 1,568,162
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 803 811 799¾ 807 +4
Jul 758 770 755 768 +7¼
Sep 622 630 622 627¾ +5¾
Dec 619½ 619½ 614¼ 616½
Mar 610¾ 613 610¾ 613 ¾
May 612½ ¾
Jul 600¼ 612½ 600¼ 612½ ¾
Sep 603½ ¾
Dec 603½ ¾
Mar 595¾ ¾
Jul 603½ ¾
Sep 622½ ¾
Est. sales 314. Mon.’s sales 275
Mon.’s open int 3,241, up 41
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1658¾ 1682¾ 1657 1670¼ +15
Jul 1644¾ 1669 1642½ 1660½ +19¾
Aug 1602¼ 1627 1601¼ 1620½ +21¼
Sep 1530¾ 1550¾ 1527¼ 1546 +22¼
Nov 1488½ 1510¾ 1488¼ 1507 +21¼
Jan 1490 1509¼ 1488¾ 1506½ +20½
Mar 1475¼ 1486¾ 1473½ 1486¼ +17¾
May 1470 1483¾ 1470 1482½ +16½
Jul 1473 1482¼ 1471¾ 1481½ +15¼
Aug 1469 +14¾
Sep 1430 +14¼
Nov 1391¾ 1401 1391¾ 1401 +14¾
Jan 1397 1403¼ 1397 1403¼ +14¾
Mar 1396¼ +15¼
May 1395¼ +14½
Jul 1386 +14½
Aug 1382½ +14½
Sep 1381 +14½
Nov 1300 1324¾ 1300 1324¾ +22¼
Jul 1324¾ +22¼
Nov 1286 1298 1286 1298 +21¾
Est. sales 204,168. Mon.’s sales 35,962
Mon.’s open int 760,549, up 1,708
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 74.30 75.92 74.30 75.43 +1.13
Jul 72.90 74.34 72.90 74.02 +1.11
Aug 70.90 72.14 70.90 72.04 +1.12
Sep 70.01 70.78 69.90 70.75 +1.01
Oct 68.70 69.63 68.70 69.56 +.90
Dec 68.32 69.11 68.32 69.02 +.83
Jan 68.12 68.39 67.98 68.29 +.74
Mar 67.15 67.33 66.99 67.25 +.57
May 66.50 66.60 66.30 66.51 +.45
Jul 66.00 66.04 65.68 65.84 +.30
Aug 64.90 64.95 64.90 64.95 +.23
Sep 64.26 +.22
Oct 63.70 +.14
Dec 63.49 63.65 63.03 63.53 +.12
Jan 63.35 +.12
Mar 63.24 +.10
May 63.13 +.08
Jul 63.08 +.08
Aug 62.93 +.08
Sep 62.88 +.08
Oct 62.70 +.08
Dec 62.67 62.67 62.56 62.56 +.11
Jul 62.28 +.08
Oct 62.28 +.08
Dec 61.95 +.08
Est. sales 95,314. Mon.’s sales 96,843
Mon.’s open int 356,985, up 486
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 460.90 468.10 459.10 460.90 +1.80
Jul 456.80 462.70 454.80 457.70 +3.50
Aug 448.40 453.30 446.70 449.30 +3.00
Sep 436.10 440.80 435.90 438.50 +3.90
Oct 423.50 428.40 423.40 427.50 +4.90
Dec 422.20 427.40 421.50 426.40 +5.40
Jan 418.40 422.70 417.80 422.00 +5.40
Mar 409.20 413.40 408.20 412.90 +5.60
May 407.20 409.30 405.50 409.30 +5.30
Jul 404.70 408.10 404.40 408.10 +5.40
Aug 401.90 402.40 401.90 402.00 +4.50
Sep 394.80 394.80 394.00 394.00 +4.30
Oct 386.90 +3.70
Dec 386.00 388.30 386.00 387.70 +3.90
Jan 384.20 +3.80
Mar 382.30 +3.80
May 382.90 +3.70
Jul 383.80 +3.60
Aug 383.80 +3.60
Sep 382.40 +3.60
Oct 370.60 +3.60
Dec 363.50 +2.10
Jul 363.50 +2.10
Oct 363.50 +2.10
Dec 363.50 +2.10
Est. sales 109,924. Mon.’s sales 124,702
Mon.’s open int 394,745

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

‘Don’t suffer in silence,’ federal IT leaders say on DevSecOps implementation

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up