The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 3:18 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1040¼ 1044½ 1017¾ 1020 —18¼
Jul 1043¼ 1047½ 1023¼ 1025¼ —15½
Sep 1038¼ 1042½ 1022½ 1024¼ —12½
Dec 1032 1035 1019¼ 1021 —11
Mar 1015 1022½ 1009¾ 1011¼ —8¾
May 995¾ 1004¾ 991½ 993¾ —7¾
Jul 925½ 935¼ 920¼ 922 —9¼
Sep 913 915 902¾ 902¾ —10
Dec 902¼ 909½ 894½ 895¼ —9
Mar 890 892 876¼ 876¼ —8¾
May 865 866 863½ 863½
Jul 809½ 815 809½ 809½ +1¼
Est. sales 104,965. Wed.’s sales 77,657
Wed.’s open int 345,968, up 1,353
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 755¾ 759¼ 748½ 757¾ +1¼
Jul 746 751 740½ 750¼ +3¼
Sep 712¾ 719¾ 711¼ 719 +3¼
Dec 702½ 709½ 700½ 709 +4¼
Mar 705¼ 711¾ 703¼ 710¾ +3½
May 704½ 711½ 703¼ 711 +3¾
Jul 701¼ 707¾ 699¾ 707¼ +4
Sep 652¾ 659 651 658¾ +7½
Dec 628 638½ 626¾ 638 +9½
Mar 635 645 635 644½ +9¼
May 645 +9¼
Jul 636½ 642¼ 636½ 642¼ +9¼
Sep 591¼ +9¼
Dec 575 579 574¾ 578½ +4½
Jul 585½ +4½
Dec 555 559 554¼ 558¼ +5
Est. sales 306,246. Wed.’s sales 286,731
Wed.’s open int 1,558,747, up 2,541
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 753¾ 772¼ 750 767¼ +14¾
Jul 724½ 739 724 728¼
Sep 584 590¼ 584 588 +2¾
Dec 576¾ 582 576¾ 582 +3¼
Mar 579¼ +3¾
May 578¾ +3¾
Jul 578¾ +3¾
Sep 569¾ +3¾
Dec 569¾ +3¾
Mar 562 +3¾
Jul 569¾ +3¾
Sep 588¾ +3¾
Est. sales 349. Wed.’s sales 318
Wed.’s open int 3,052
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1620 1652¾ 1614¾ 1645½ +26
Jul 1603½ 1631¼ 1599 1627 +23½
Aug 1560¼ 1588½ 1557¾ 1584¾ +21¾
Sep 1483¼ 1512 1480¾ 1509 +22¾
Nov 1444 1469 1438¼ 1466¼ +22¼
Jan 1442 1468½ 1437½ 1466¼ +23½
Mar 1425¾ 1451½ 1424½ 1449¼ +24
May 1429 1448¼ 1425½ 1448¼ +24¼
Jul 1430 1448¾ 1430 1448¾ +24
Aug 1436½ +25½
Sep 1398 +25
Nov 1340½ 1370 1340½ 1368½ +22½
Jan 1360 1370½ 1357¼ 1370½ +22¼
Mar 1364¾ +22¼
May 1364¾ +22¼
Jul 1355½ +22¼
Aug 1352 +22¼
Sep 1350½ +22¼
Nov 1270 1277¼ 1267½ 1277¼ +10
Jul 1277¼ +10
Nov 1246 1253 1246 1253 +9¾
Est. sales 211,829. Wed.’s sales 159,349
Wed.’s open int 755,894
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 71.94 73.26 71.50 73.02 +1.19
Jul 70.28 71.70 69.94 71.50 +1.23
Aug 68.30 69.69 68.05 69.57 +1.29
Sep 67.00 68.44 66.88 68.40 +1.43
Oct 65.81 67.41 65.75 67.40 +1.59
Dec 65.42 66.99 65.17 66.93 +1.59
Jan 65.15 66.41 64.84 66.38 +1.55
Mar 64.24 65.64 64.24 65.62 +1.43
May 64.53 65.16 64.53 65.16 +1.41
Jul 63.78 64.77 63.78 64.77 +1.39
Aug 64.10 +1.32
Sep 63.45 +1.27
Oct 62.97 63.02 62.88 63.02 +1.26
Dec 61.98 62.92 61.98 62.92 +1.25
Jan 62.77 +1.25
Mar 62.75 +1.25
May 62.72 +1.25
Jul 62.46 +1.25
Aug 62.31 +1.25
Sep 62.26 +1.25
Oct 62.08 +1.25
Dec 61.97 +1.25
Jul 61.72 +1.25
Oct 61.72 +1.25
Dec 61.39 +1.25
Est. sales 104,787. Wed.’s sales 78,995
Wed.’s open int 349,268
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 459.90 465.30 458.80 460.20 —1.60
Jul 452.50 458.10 452.50 454.40 —.10
Aug 443.00 447.20 441.70 444.50 +.50
Sep 428.70 434.90 428.70 432.80 +2.10
Oct 416.10 422.10 415.90 420.10 +2.80
Dec 414.10 420.20 413.30 418.30 +3.00
Jan 410.00 415.80 410.00 414.40 +3.50
Mar 401.80 405.80 399.30 405.20 +4.10
May 397.20 402.00 397.20 401.50 +3.90
Jul 398.60 401.20 398.60 400.30 +3.70
Aug 396.40 396.50 395.10 395.10 +3.40
Sep 388.00 388.00 387.60 387.60 +3.90
Oct 380.50 381.20 380.50 381.20 +4.00
Dec 378.00 381.60 378.00 381.60 +4.30
Jan 378.50 +3.80
Mar 376.60 +3.80
May 377.30 +3.80
Jul 378.40 +3.80
Aug 378.40 +3.80
Sep 377.00 +3.80
Oct 365.20 +1.50
Dec 359.20 +.80
Jul 359.20 +.80
Oct 359.20 +.80
Dec 359.20 +.80
Est. sales 83,957. Wed.’s sales 69,143
Wed.’s open int 396,903

