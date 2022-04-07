CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1040¼ 1044½ 1017¾ 1020 —18¼ Jul 1043¼ 1047½ 1023¼ 1025¼ —15½ Sep 1038¼ 1042½ 1022½ 1024¼ —12½ Dec 1032 1035 1019¼ 1021 —11 Mar 1015 1022½ 1009¾ 1011¼ —8¾ May 995¾ 1004¾ 991½ 993¾ —7¾ Jul 925½ 935¼ 920¼ 922 —9¼ Sep 913 915 902¾ 902¾ —10 Dec 902¼ 909½ 894½ 895¼ —9 Mar 890 892 876¼ 876¼ —8¾ May 865 866 863½ 863½ Jul 809½ 815 809½ 809½ +1¼ Est. sales 104,965. Wed.’s sales 77,657 Wed.’s open int 345,968, up 1,353 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 755¾ 759¼ 748½ 757¾ +1¼ Jul 746 751 740½ 750¼ +3¼ Sep 712¾ 719¾ 711¼ 719 +3¼ Dec 702½ 709½ 700½ 709 +4¼ Mar 705¼ 711¾ 703¼ 710¾ +3½ May 704½ 711½ 703¼ 711 +3¾ Jul 701¼ 707¾ 699¾ 707¼ +4 Sep 652¾ 659 651 658¾ +7½ Dec 628 638½ 626¾ 638 +9½ Mar 635 645 635 644½ +9¼ May 645 +9¼ Jul 636½ 642¼ 636½ 642¼ +9¼ Sep 591¼ +9¼ Dec 575 579 574¾ 578½ +4½ Jul 585½ +4½ Dec 555 559 554¼ 558¼ +5 Est. sales 306,246. Wed.’s sales 286,731 Wed.’s open int 1,558,747, up 2,541 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 753¾ 772¼ 750 767¼ +14¾ Jul 724½ 739 724 728¼ +¾ Sep 584 590¼ 584 588 +2¾ Dec 576¾ 582 576¾ 582 +3¼ Mar 579¼ +3¾ May 578¾ +3¾ Jul 578¾ +3¾ Sep 569¾ +3¾ Dec 569¾ +3¾ Mar 562 +3¾ Jul 569¾ +3¾ Sep 588¾ +3¾ Est. sales 349. Wed.’s sales 318 Wed.’s open int 3,052 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1620 1652¾ 1614¾ 1645½ +26 Jul 1603½ 1631¼ 1599 1627 +23½ Aug 1560¼ 1588½ 1557¾ 1584¾ +21¾ Sep 1483¼ 1512 1480¾ 1509 +22¾ Nov 1444 1469 1438¼ 1466¼ +22¼ Jan 1442 1468½ 1437½ 1466¼ +23½ Mar 1425¾ 1451½ 1424½ 1449¼ +24 May 1429 1448¼ 1425½ 1448¼ +24¼ Jul 1430 1448¾ 1430 1448¾ +24 Aug 1436½ +25½ Sep 1398 +25 Nov 1340½ 1370 1340½ 1368½ +22½ Jan 1360 1370½ 1357¼ 1370½ +22¼ Mar 1364¾ +22¼ May 1364¾ +22¼ Jul 1355½ +22¼ Aug 1352 +22¼ Sep 1350½ +22¼ Nov 1270 1277¼ 1267½ 1277¼ +10 Jul 1277¼ +10 Nov 1246 1253 1246 1253 +9¾ Est. sales 211,829. Wed.’s sales 159,349 Wed.’s open int 755,894 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 71.94 73.26 71.50 73.02 +1.19 Jul 70.28 71.70 69.94 71.50 +1.23 Aug 68.30 69.69 68.05 69.57 +1.29 Sep 67.00 68.44 66.88 68.40 +1.43 Oct 65.81 67.41 65.75 67.40 +1.59 Dec 65.42 66.99 65.17 66.93 +1.59 Jan 65.15 66.41 64.84 66.38 +1.55 Mar 64.24 65.64 64.24 65.62 +1.43 May 64.53 65.16 64.53 65.16 +1.41 Jul 63.78 64.77 63.78 64.77 +1.39 Aug 64.10 +1.32 Sep 63.45 +1.27 Oct 62.97 63.02 62.88 63.02 +1.26 Dec 61.98 62.92 61.98 62.92 +1.25 Jan 62.77 +1.25 Mar 62.75 +1.25 May 62.72 +1.25 Jul 62.46 +1.25 Aug 62.31 +1.25 Sep 62.26 +1.25 Oct 62.08 +1.25 Dec 61.97 +1.25 Jul 61.72 +1.25 Oct 61.72 +1.25 Dec 61.39 +1.25 Est. sales 104,787. Wed.’s sales 78,995 Wed.’s open int 349,268 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 459.90 465.30 458.80 460.20 —1.60 Jul 452.50 458.10 452.50 454.40 —.10 Aug 443.00 447.20 441.70 444.50 +.50 Sep 428.70 434.90 428.70 432.80 +2.10 Oct 416.10 422.10 415.90 420.10 +2.80 Dec 414.10 420.20 413.30 418.30 +3.00 Jan 410.00 415.80 410.00 414.40 +3.50 Mar 401.80 405.80 399.30 405.20 +4.10 May 397.20 402.00 397.20 401.50 +3.90 Jul 398.60 401.20 398.60 400.30 +3.70 Aug 396.40 396.50 395.10 395.10 +3.40 Sep 388.00 388.00 387.60 387.60 +3.90 Oct 380.50 381.20 380.50 381.20 +4.00 Dec 378.00 381.60 378.00 381.60 +4.30 Jan 378.50 +3.80 Mar 376.60 +3.80 May 377.30 +3.80 Jul 378.40 +3.80 Aug 378.40 +3.80 Sep 377.00 +3.80 Oct 365.20 +1.50 Dec 359.20 +.80 Jul 359.20 +.80 Oct 359.20 +.80 Dec 359.20 +.80 Est. sales 83,957. Wed.’s sales 69,143 Wed.’s open int 396,903

