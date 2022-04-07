CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1040¼
|1044½
|1017¾
|1020
|—18¼
|Jul
|1043¼
|1047½
|1023¼
|1025¼
|—15½
|Sep
|1038¼
|1042½
|1022½
|1024¼
|—12½
|Dec
|1032
|1035
|1019¼
|1021
|—11
|Mar
|1015
|1022½
|1009¾
|1011¼
|—8¾
|May
|995¾
|1004¾
|991½
|993¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|925½
|935¼
|920¼
|922
|—9¼
|Sep
|913
|915
|902¾
|902¾
|—10
|Dec
|902¼
|909½
|894½
|895¼
|—9
|Mar
|890
|892
|876¼
|876¼
|—8¾
|May
|865
|866
|863½
|863½
|Jul
|809½
|815
|809½
|809½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 104,965.
|Wed.’s sales 77,657
|Wed.’s open int 345,968,
|up 1,353
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|755¾
|759¼
|748½
|757¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|746
|751
|740½
|750¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|712¾
|719¾
|711¼
|719
|+3¼
|Dec
|702½
|709½
|700½
|709
|+4¼
|Mar
|705¼
|711¾
|703¼
|710¾
|+3½
|May
|704½
|711½
|703¼
|711
|+3¾
|Jul
|701¼
|707¾
|699¾
|707¼
|+4
|Sep
|652¾
|659
|651
|658¾
|+7½
|Dec
|628
|638½
|626¾
|638
|+9½
|Mar
|635
|645
|635
|644½
|+9¼
|May
|645
|+9¼
|Jul
|636½
|642¼
|636½
|642¼
|+9¼
|Sep
|591¼
|+9¼
|Dec
|575
|579
|574¾
|578½
|+4½
|Jul
|585½
|+4½
|Dec
|555
|559
|554¼
|558¼
|+5
|Est. sales 306,246.
|Wed.’s sales 286,731
|Wed.’s open int 1,558,747,
|up 2,541
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|753¾
|772¼
|750
|767¼
|+14¾
|Jul
|724½
|739
|724
|728¼
|+¾
|Sep
|584
|590¼
|584
|588
|+2¾
|Dec
|576¾
|582
|576¾
|582
|+3¼
|Mar
|579¼
|+3¾
|May
|578¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|578¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|569¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|569¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|562
|+3¾
|Jul
|569¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|588¾
|+3¾
|Est. sales 349.
|Wed.’s sales 318
|Wed.’s open int 3,052
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1620
|1652¾
|1614¾
|1645½
|+26
|Jul
|1603½
|1631¼
|1599
|1627
|+23½
|Aug
|1560¼
|1588½
|1557¾
|1584¾
|+21¾
|Sep
|1483¼
|1512
|1480¾
|1509
|+22¾
|Nov
|1444
|1469
|1438¼
|1466¼
|+22¼
|Jan
|1442
|1468½
|1437½
|1466¼
|+23½
|Mar
|1425¾
|1451½
|1424½
|1449¼
|+24
|May
|1429
|1448¼
|1425½
|1448¼
|+24¼
|Jul
|1430
|1448¾
|1430
|1448¾
|+24
|Aug
|1436½
|+25½
|Sep
|1398
|+25
|Nov
|1340½
|1370
|1340½
|1368½
|+22½
|Jan
|1360
|1370½
|1357¼
|1370½
|+22¼
|Mar
|1364¾
|+22¼
|May
|1364¾
|+22¼
|Jul
|1355½
|+22¼
|Aug
|1352
|+22¼
|Sep
|1350½
|+22¼
|Nov
|1270
|1277¼
|1267½
|1277¼
|+10
|Jul
|1277¼
|+10
|Nov
|1246
|1253
|1246
|1253
|+9¾
|Est. sales 211,829.
|Wed.’s sales 159,349
|Wed.’s open int 755,894
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|71.94
|73.26
|71.50
|73.02
|+1.19
|Jul
|70.28
|71.70
|69.94
|71.50
|+1.23
|Aug
|68.30
|69.69
|68.05
|69.57
|+1.29
|Sep
|67.00
|68.44
|66.88
|68.40
|+1.43
|Oct
|65.81
|67.41
|65.75
|67.40
|+1.59
|Dec
|65.42
|66.99
|65.17
|66.93
|+1.59
|Jan
|65.15
|66.41
|64.84
|66.38
|+1.55
|Mar
|64.24
|65.64
|64.24
|65.62
|+1.43
|May
|64.53
|65.16
|64.53
|65.16
|+1.41
|Jul
|63.78
|64.77
|63.78
|64.77
|+1.39
|Aug
|64.10
|+1.32
|Sep
|63.45
|+1.27
|Oct
|62.97
|63.02
|62.88
|63.02
|+1.26
|Dec
|61.98
|62.92
|61.98
|62.92
|+1.25
|Jan
|62.77
|+1.25
|Mar
|62.75
|+1.25
|May
|62.72
|+1.25
|Jul
|62.46
|+1.25
|Aug
|62.31
|+1.25
|Sep
|62.26
|+1.25
|Oct
|62.08
|+1.25
|Dec
|61.97
|+1.25
|Jul
|61.72
|+1.25
|Oct
|61.72
|+1.25
|Dec
|61.39
|+1.25
|Est. sales 104,787.
|Wed.’s sales 78,995
|Wed.’s open int 349,268
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|459.90
|465.30
|458.80
|460.20
|—1.60
|Jul
|452.50
|458.10
|452.50
|454.40
|—.10
|Aug
|443.00
|447.20
|441.70
|444.50
|+.50
|Sep
|428.70
|434.90
|428.70
|432.80
|+2.10
|Oct
|416.10
|422.10
|415.90
|420.10
|+2.80
|Dec
|414.10
|420.20
|413.30
|418.30
|+3.00
|Jan
|410.00
|415.80
|410.00
|414.40
|+3.50
|Mar
|401.80
|405.80
|399.30
|405.20
|+4.10
|May
|397.20
|402.00
|397.20
|401.50
|+3.90
|Jul
|398.60
|401.20
|398.60
|400.30
|+3.70
|Aug
|396.40
|396.50
|395.10
|395.10
|+3.40
|Sep
|388.00
|388.00
|387.60
|387.60
|+3.90
|Oct
|380.50
|381.20
|380.50
|381.20
|+4.00
|Dec
|378.00
|381.60
|378.00
|381.60
|+4.30
|Jan
|378.50
|+3.80
|Mar
|376.60
|+3.80
|May
|377.30
|+3.80
|Jul
|378.40
|+3.80
|Aug
|378.40
|+3.80
|Sep
|377.00
|+3.80
|Oct
|365.20
|+1.50
|Dec
|359.20
|+.80
|Jul
|359.20
|+.80
|Oct
|359.20
|+.80
|Dec
|359.20
|+.80
|Est. sales 83,957.
|Wed.’s sales 69,143
|Wed.’s open int 396,903
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.