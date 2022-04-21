CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1094¼ 1094¼ 1052½ 1068 —20 Jul 1103 1103 1061¾ 1076½ —21 Sep 1100 1100 1060¼ 1075¼ —20 Dec 1096 1096 1056¾ 1072¾ —19¼ Mar 1085¼ 1088 1056¾ 1072 —18¼ May 1082½ 1082½ 1053¼ 1068 —17¾ Jul 1047 1047 1017 1030¾ —16¾ Sep 1030½ 1030½ 1019 1024 —16¼ Dec 1031¾ 1032¼ 1014½ 1024 —16¼ Mar 1019 1019 1007¾ 1014 —14¼ May 1005¼ 1005½ 997 1000¾ —11 Jul 925 925 920 922 — ¾ Est. sales 68,932. Wed.’s sales 79,943 Wed.’s open int 336,093 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 814 814¼ 797½ 799¼ —16½ Jul 808½ 809½ 793¼ 795¼ —14¾ Sep 765 765 752 755½ —10½ Dec 748½ 748½ 735¾ 738¾ —9¾ Mar 750¾ 750¾ 738¼ 741½ —9¼ May 749¼ 750¼ 738 741½ —9¼ Jul 744 744¼ 733½ 737 —8½ Sep 692 692½ 684¼ 686½ —9 Dec 673 673½ 664 664½ —10 Mar 678¼ 678¼ 670¼ 671 —9½ May 677 677 673 673½ —8¾ Jul 669¼ —9 Sep 607¾ —9 Dec 599¾ 599¾ 594 594¾ —5¼ Jul 603½ 603½ 603½ 603½ —5¼ Dec 573 576 571½ 572 —5¾ Est. sales 289,493. Wed.’s sales 369,632 Wed.’s open int 1,624,705 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 728½ 731 705 711½ —12 Jul 724½ 729 705 709 —11½ Sep 610¾ 610¾ 595 597 —7¼ Dec 602½ 602½ 590½ 590½ —7 Mar 588¾ —6¾ May 588¼ —6¾ Jul 588¼ —6¾ Sep 563 —9¼ Dec 563 —9¼ Mar 555¼ —9¼ Jul 563 —9¼ Sep 582 —9¼ Est. sales 473. Wed.’s sales 541 Wed.’s open int 3,298, up 18 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1747½ 1752¾ 1728¼ 1748¼ +1½ Jul 1717 1726¼ 1704¾ 1719½ +2½ Aug 1662 1670½ 1652 1664½ +2¾ Sep 1575¼ 1585 1569 1580 +2¼ Nov 1528¾ 1537¼ 1519¾ 1531¾ +2¼ Jan 1528 1537 1520½ 1532 +3 Mar 1507¾ 1519½ 1503¼ 1514¼ +5 May 1503¾ 1516¼ 1500½ 1511½ +5¾ Jul 1501¾ 1515 1501½ 1511¾ +6¼ Aug 1498 +5½ Sep 1457½ 1458¼ 1457½ 1458¼ +3¼ Nov 1422½ 1435 1420½ 1428¾ +1¼ Jan 1430½ +1¼ Mar 1423¾ +1½ May 1423 +1½ Jul 1415 +1½ Aug 1411½ +1½ Sep 1410 +1½ Nov 1358 1365½ 1358 1362 +2¾ Jul 1362 +2¾ Nov 1325¾ +2¾ Est. sales 207,278. Wed.’s sales 236,989 Wed.’s open int 771,468, up 8,613 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 80.88 81.95 80.00 81.50 +.69 Jul 78.80 80.10 78.42 79.64 +.89 Aug 75.85 76.91 75.42 76.58 +.67 Sep 74.12 75.02 73.44 74.78 +.66 Oct 72.58 73.41 71.74 73.20 +.66 Dec 71.77 72.70 70.94 72.48 +.65 Jan 70.81 71.73 70.05 71.53 +.60 Mar 69.21 70.42 68.79 70.17 +.56 May 68.22 69.47 68.07 69.21 +.53 Jul 67.45 68.72 67.45 68.46 +.53 Aug 67.45 67.60 67.07 67.36 +.52 Sep 66.89 66.99 66.06 66.33 +.59 Oct 65.78 66.18 64.71 65.64 +.57 Dec 65.60 66.50 64.58 65.46 +.56 Jan 65.31 +.57 Mar 65.07 +.50 May 64.99 +.51 Jul 65.00 65.00 64.95 64.95 +.53 Aug 64.80 +.53 Sep 64.75 +.53 Oct 64.57 +.53 Dec 64.30 +.53 Jul 64.04 +.53 Oct 64.04 +.53 Dec 63.71 +.53 Est. sales 122,019. Wed.’s sales 108,396 Wed.’s open int 394,241, up 192 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 473.00 473.00 465.20 468.90 —2.50 Jul 466.50 467.80 460.50 463.90 —2.40 Aug 456.10 457.50 451.10 453.70 —2.20 Sep 442.50 444.50 439.10 441.70 —.80 Oct 428.20 431.20 425.50 428.10 Dec 426.50 429.60 423.90 426.40 Jan 421.60 424.40 419.40 421.60 +.10 Mar 412.80 413.40 410.00 411.20 +.10 May 406.20 408.70 405.80 406.80 Jul 406.20 408.00 405.50 406.20 +.20 Aug 400.80 400.80 399.90 399.90 +.50 Sep 391.60 392.60 391.60 392.50 +.40 Oct 385.30 Dec 387.50 387.60 385.70 385.70 —.10 Jan 382.30 —.30 Mar 380.40 —.30 May 380.90 —.30 Jul 381.70 —.30 Aug 381.70 —.30 Sep 380.30 —.30 Oct 368.50 —.30 Dec 363.50 —.30 Jul 363.50 —.30 Oct 363.50 —.30 Dec 363.50 —.30 Est. sales 104,379. Wed.’s sales 98,628 Wed.’s open int 410,624, up 6,851

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.