Best Foods for Healthy Skin

Nutrition for your skin We all know that good nutrition is important for good health and disease prevention, but many…

Nutrition for your skin

We all know that good nutrition is important for good health and disease prevention, but many people don’t realize that what you eat can also affect your skin.

While many of us (me included!) can’t wait to try the latest skin creams and serums to keep our skin young and vibrant, did you know that certain foods can help do the trick — and with a much cheaper price tag?

In this article, I explore six foods that can help keep your skin healthy and glowing.

1. Salmon

Salmon and other omega-3-rich fish like tuna and herring can help keep your skin moisturized while also reducing inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids help to keep the skin supple, and a deficiency of this important essential fat can lead to dry skin.

And here’s another reason to eat more fish as summer approaches. Studies indicate that omega-3 fats can offer some protection to your skin from harmful UV rays.

Fatty fish also contains protein, necessary to maintain the skin’s health and vitamin E, a fat-soluble antioxidant that helps to protect the skin from free radicals and oxidation.

While fish-oil supplements may help fight inflammation and some auto-immune conditions that affect the skin, I’m a proponent of a “food first” approach: trying to obtain nutrients from healthy foods first before turning to supplements.

Tasty tip: Enjoy grilled salmon for dinner over broccoli and wild rice or top your colorful salad with a can of salmon.

2. Grapes

While grapes have been made famous for their use in wine, grapes themselves contain many health benefits. Purple and red grapes are rich in flavonoids, phytochemicals that protect the skin, and resveratrol, an antioxidant protecting the skin from aging. In addition to shielding your skin from aging, these compounds may also protect against heart disease, cancer and the aging process in general.

Grapes also contain vitamins and minerals; they’re rich in the antioxidants vitamins A and C which may help revitalize the skin. They may also help protect your skin from sun damage.

Whole grapes are a healthier choice than grape juice. And you don’t need to eat a huge portion to reap their health benefits!

Tasty tip: I enjoy adding sliced grapes to salads and nibbling on frozen grapes. (I always keep a bunch in my freezer). The sweet and tart flavor of grapes also makes them a great fruit to cook with.

3. Avocados

Avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, which help keep the skin moisturized and flexible. These healthy fats also protect the heart and may keep your cholesterol levels healthy. Avocados also contain vitamins C and E, antioxidants that help to protect your skin from free radicals and oxidative damage. Vitamin C is also important for healthy skin; it helps create collagen, connective tissue protein which helps keep the skin strong.

Avocados also contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which may improve skin tone.

Tasty tip: Avocados are versatile and can be used in many ways. Mash them to make guacamole and spread it on whole-grain toast instead of butter or cream cheese. Avocados can also be used instead of mayonnaise to make egg salad or tuna salad.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C and lycopene, the vitamin A antioxidant that gives this fruit its red color. Both lycopene and vitamin C can protect the skin from sun damage and from everyday wear and tear and oxidation. The vitamin C in tomatoes also helps to improve the skin’s elasticity.

When tomatoes are heated, they become more available to the body and provide greater health benefits.

Tasty tip:Roast fresh tomatoes on the grill or add tomato sauce to whole grain pasta or spaghetti squash.

5. Walnuts

Walnuts are a perfect food for healthy skin. They are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, essential fats that the body cannot make on its own. They contain anti-inflammatory properties, helping to protect our skin’s health. Walnuts contains more of these fats than other nuts.

Walnuts contain the antioxidants selenium and vitamin E, which offer protection and prevent oxidation from daily wear and tear. They also provide protein and zinc, which are good for skin health.

Tasty tip:Walnuts make a great topping. Add crushed walnuts to yogurt, cottage cheese and salads for a boost of healthy fats. Toasted walnuts also taste great and are simple to make. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Arrange walnuts on a cookie sheet and bake for 7 to 10 minutes.

6. Water

We may often forget this important nutrient, but water is a great way to help improve your skin’s glow and keep it supple. You can also get water from foods like watermelon cantaloupe, cucumbers and celery, so here’s another reason to enjoy more fruits and vegetables.

Water is an easy way to give your skin a healthy glow, especially if you’re prone to dry skin. While you may have heard that you need eight glasses of water a day, you can also get water from foods.Watermelon, cucumbers and celery, for example, have high water content.

Tasty tip:Add cucumber, mint leaves or lemon to still or sparkling water.

6 best foods for healthy skin:

— Salmon.

— Grapes.

— Avocados.

— Tomatoes.

— Walnuts.

— Water.

More from U.S. News

Surprising Facts About Sunscreen

What to Know About Botox and Other Cosmetic Procedures

22 Ways Alcohol Affects the Aging Process

Best Foods for Healthy Skin originally appeared on usnews.com