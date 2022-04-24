Benefits of Ashwagandha for Men and Women

A popular herbal supplement Every other day there seems to be a new herb on the market with health claims…

Every other day there seems to be a new herb on the market with health claims beyond belief; and I’m usually one of the first to roll my eyes. I also admit that I’ll do my due diligence and read the science, if there is any, to prove or disprove my opinion. Most recently I took a deep dive in ashwagandha and was surprised with my findings.

Ashwagandha is an ancient herb, which is native to Asia and Africa. Also known as Indian ginseng, it has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine. Most commonly the roots (and sometimes the leaves) are prepared and used in herbal medicine as a tonic, pill or powder.

Studies into the health benefits of ashwagandha have mainly been small or in animals, but the results are promising. The following are five health claims associated with this medicinal herb:

1. May help reduce stress and anxiety

Ashwagandha is best known for its adaptogenic properties, meaning its purported ability to help the body cope with internal stressors like sleeplessness, fatigue or anxiety, as well as everyday environmental triggers like the sound of your alarm clock on Monday morning.

There are several studies that support that ashwagandha may support stress and anxiety. Though it’s not clear exactly how it works, researchers believe ashwagandha may lessen levels of the stress hormone cortisol to promote relaxation.

For example, a randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, study looked at 60 healthy adults reporting high stress levels for 60 days. They either received a daily placebo or a 240 mg dose of ashwagandha. Results revealed a significant reduction in anxiety and near-significant in stress, possibly from its moderating effect on the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis.

In another similarly structured study, also with 60 healthy adults, participants received either a daily placebo, a 250 mg dose or 600 mg dose, also concluded that ashwagandha had beneficial effects on stress and anxiety.

2. May help prevent certain cancers

Ashwagandha is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, and research has associated it with cancer prevention and treatment. One comprehensive review study concluded that it could be used as an adjunct therapy with conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy and/or radiation. Another lab study showed evidence that the leaf extract of ashwagandha inhibited tumor growth.

3. May help improve sleep

Who doesn’t want to sleep better? According to a systematic review study of five randomized controlled trials containing 400 participants, ashwagandha showed a small but significant effect on overall sleep quality.

The biggest effect was seen on those adults who reported insomnia, received a dose over 600 mg/day and had a length of treatment longer than eight weeks. Another smaller study conducted on 50 older adults, males and females between 65 and 80 years old, found similar results. For 12-weeks, ashwagandha root extract was provided at a dose of 600 mg/day orally or a placebo. Those who took the ashwagandha reported an improved general well-being, sleep quality and mental alertness.

4. May improve cognition and memory

Unfortunately, a side effect of aging may be a decline in cognition and memory; however, there’s some research to suggest that ashwagandha can help.

A pilot study was conducted on 50 adults with some mild cognition impairment for eight weeks. Participants were treated with either 300 mg twice daily of ashwagandha root extract or a placebo. The authors concluded that ashwagandha may be effective in enhancing both immediate and general memory in people with mild cognitive impairment, as well as improving executive function, attention and information processing speed.

Another review study looked at individuals specifically with Alzheimer’s and pre-Alzheimer’s disease. It concluded that medicinal plants, such as ashwagandha, have great potential as part of an overall program in the prevention and treatment of cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

5. May help increase fertility in men

There have been numerous clinical trials, both human and animal, that reveal a connection between ashwagandha and increased fertility in men.

One small pilot study found a 167% increase in sperm count, 57% increase in motility and 53% in volume after a 90-day treatment. Another study, including 75 healthy fertile men and 75 men undergoing infertility screening, showed the herb had a positive effect on the infertile men’s sperm profile and quality.

What to consider if taking ashwagandha

There’s a lot of promise when it comes to ashwagandha, but there are still things one should remember before taking any supplement.

First, discuss with your physician before starting, especially if you’re on any medications. And, since there are no real regulations on supplements, you should make sure you’re buying from a reputable brand — and a brand that uses third party certification.

It’s also important to note that many of the cited studies on ashwagandha are not considered large or long in length, and more in-depth research is still needed. Lastly, supplements aren’t magic pills, and one’s entire lifestyle should be taken into consideration.

