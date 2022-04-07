RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 | US charges Russian oligarch | Russia to pay bonds in rubles | Photos
April 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

US hits Russia with ‘war crimes’ sanctions, Europe following

Senate to vote on revoking Russia’s trade status, oil ban

Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe

Jan. 6 witnesses held in contempt: Who, why and what’s next

COVID spending bill stalls in Senate as GOP, Dems stalemate

US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation

US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines

Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices

Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19

