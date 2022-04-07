Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
US hits Russia with ‘war crimes’ sanctions, Europe following
Senate to vote on revoking Russia’s trade status, oil ban
Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
Jan. 6 witnesses held in contempt: Who, why and what’s next
COVID spending bill stalls in Senate as GOP, Dems stalemate
US charges Russian oligarch, dismantles cybercrime operation
US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
Garland, Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
