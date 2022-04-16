Josh Mandel runs Ohio GOP Senate campaign ‘through churches’ Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show Trump backs…

Josh Mandel runs Ohio GOP Senate campaign ‘through churches’

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee’s early work to overturn election

Amid false 2020 claims, GOP states eye voting system upgrade

Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock

Climate toll on Arctic bases: Sunken runways, damaged roads

From ‘sister’ to rival: Dem rising stars fight for Ga. seat

Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma

Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts GOP-drawn legislative maps

