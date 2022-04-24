RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

Steel plant under siege; Zelenskyy prepares for US officials

In election misinformation fight, ‘2020 changed everything’

Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma

McCarthy’s push to ascend to House speaker relies on Trump

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

Trump’s Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise

Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line

Russia’s standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion

