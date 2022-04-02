AP Top Political News at 12:22 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Russia aims Ukraine disinformation at Spanish speakers COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23 Palin joins 50…

Russia aims Ukraine disinformation at Spanish speakers COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23 Palin joins 50 others in running for Alaska US House seat Vulnerable Democrats warn Biden about reopening asylum Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure House panel’s possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes Psaki won’t confirm she’s leaving White House for MSNBC Greene sues to stop challenge to her reelection eligibility House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim Federal tax probe into Biden’s son, Hunter, moves forward Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.