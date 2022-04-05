RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Election will fill US House seat left by Trump ally Nunes

With divisive cases coming, Barrett says ‘Read the opinion’

Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat

Billions, and more, for lawmakers’ projects in spending bill

Mississippi joins states limiting outside election funding

US seizes yacht owned by oligarch with close ties to Putin

Medicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up