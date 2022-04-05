Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
Election will fill US House seat left by Trump ally Nunes
With divisive cases coming, Barrett says ‘Read the opinion’
Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat
Billions, and more, for lawmakers’ projects in spending bill
Mississippi joins states limiting outside election funding
US seizes yacht owned by oligarch with close ties to Putin
Medicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.