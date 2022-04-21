RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pressures Mariupol | Why Russia can’t conquer Mariupol | Chernobyl seizure 'nightmare' | Japan revokes Russia's 'favored nation' status
AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022

AP-NORC poll: Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia

This Earth Day, Biden faces ‘headwinds’ on climate agenda

2 months after Griner’s arrest, mystery surrounds her case

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Biden set to announce new military assistance for Ukraine

Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

Palin on serving in Congress: ‘It would be all about Alaska’

DOJ: 21 people charged nationwide with $150M in COVID fraud

GOP lawmakers vote remotely more often after initial scorn

