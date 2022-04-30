GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID Dems hone populist appeal with…

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID

Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

Inside the Trevor Reed deal: From Oval Office to Moscow trip

Utah Sen. Mike Lee braces for toughest reelection fight yet

Jurors weigh man’s self-defense claim in Capitol riot trial

Georgia man 2nd rioter convicted of seditious conspiracy

Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy

Trump endorsement divides Republicans in deep-red Nebraska

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.