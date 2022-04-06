Russian media campaign dismisses Bucha deaths as fakes
Russia’s failure to take down Kyiv was a defeat for the ages
House to vote on contempt for Scavino, Navarro in 1/6 probe
Analysis: 3 GOP senators buck party to back Biden court pick
Ex-Trump officials urge Abbott to declare border ‘invasion’
Obama’s back — for a day — in White House health bill push
White House reunion is latest sign of Biden-Obama friendship
GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel
White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
