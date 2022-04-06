RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes | EU proposes Russian coal ban | US, allies to ban new investments in Russia | Photos
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Russian media campaign dismisses Bucha deaths as fakes

Russia’s failure to take down Kyiv was a defeat for the ages

House to vote on contempt for Scavino, Navarro in 1/6 probe

Analysis: 3 GOP senators buck party to back Biden court pick

Ex-Trump officials urge Abbott to declare border ‘invasion’

Obama’s back — for a day — in White House health bill push

White House reunion is latest sign of Biden-Obama friendship

GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration

Ivanka Trump testifies before House Jan. 6 panel

White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Treasury joins the growing ranks of agencies with IT working capital funds

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

DoD Cloud Exchange: Col. Charles Galbreath on Space Force taking flight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up