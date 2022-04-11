RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

Iowa’s political swing makes Obama’s wins harder to repeat

US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering

Biden to nominate new ATF director, release ghost gun rule

Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

GOP’s energy promises face limits in Pa. governor’s race

Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary race

Colorado Republicans back election denier for Senate primary

North Carolina Senate race tests Trump’s endorsement power

Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up