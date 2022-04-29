AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment EXPLAINER: Why US needs a law to sell off oligarchs' assets Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation: AP-NORC poll Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan forgiveness Most Americans could file their taxes for free, but don't Democrats face progressive test in Oregon governor's race House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid Man on trial in Capitol riot case blames 'rogue cop' Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor