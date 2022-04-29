RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment

EXPLAINER: Why US needs a law to sell off oligarchs’ assets

Most in US fear Ukraine war misinformation: AP-NORC poll

Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts

Biden taking ‘hard look’ at student loan forgiveness

Most Americans could file their taxes for free, but don’t

Democrats face progressive test in Oregon governor’s race

House passes military lend-lease bill to speed Ukraine aid

Man on trial in Capitol riot case blames ‘rogue cop’

Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up