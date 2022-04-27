RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia suspends gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria | Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Photos
AP Top Political News at 1:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 12:00 AM

Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

Trump drawn to celebrity in weighing midterm endorsements

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Breyer’s last chance to hypothesize

World leaders, DC elite to pay tribute to Madeleine Albright

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a ‘close contact’

US preps for even busier border amid lifting of health order

House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Kansas lawmaker’s remarks about trans colleague cause furor

High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy

