AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

Trump’s Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

Russia’s standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion

Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma

McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio

Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC

Lawmakers want US to set up field hospitals for Ukraine

Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration

