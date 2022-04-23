AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence Trump’s Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash Russia’s standing in…

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence Trump’s Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash Russia’s standing in G-20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC Lawmakers want US to set up field hospitals for Ukraine Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.