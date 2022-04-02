RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Home » Latest News » 2 suffer serious injuries…

2 suffer serious injuries in Delaware after train hits car

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 4:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police say two people have suffered serious injuries after a CSX freight train crashed with a car that stalled on the tracks in Delaware. Newark Police said the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the car became disabled after turning onto the tracks at a crossing at West Main Street and New London Road. The occupants all got out of the car immediately but a CSX train was approaching quickly and struck the disable vehicle. Police say two of the car’s occupants were still close to the point of collision and sustained injuries that could be life-threatening. 

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up