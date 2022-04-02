2 suffer serious injuries in Delaware after train hits car

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police say two people have suffered serious injuries after a CSX freight train crashed with a…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police say two people have suffered serious injuries after a CSX freight train crashed with a car that stalled on the tracks in Delaware. Newark Police said the crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. According to police, the car became disabled after turning onto the tracks at a crossing at West Main Street and New London Road. The occupants all got out of the car immediately but a CSX train was approaching quickly and struck the disable vehicle. Police say two of the car’s occupants were still close to the point of collision and sustained injuries that could be life-threatening.

