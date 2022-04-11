11 Stores Offering Senior Shopping Hours

To accommodate older shoppers and others who have health conditions that make them vulnerable to crowded places, some retailers have…

To accommodate older shoppers and others who have health conditions that make them vulnerable to crowded places, some retailers have adjusted their shopping hours. Many stores set senior shopping hours during the pandemic, and while some have reverted to regular hours for everyone, others have maintained a shopping schedule to help protect older adults. Those with special hours allow older buyers to enter during quiet times when fewer people are in stores. These hours typically occur at the beginning of the day, sometimes starting as early as 6 a.m. Before going to senior shopping hours in your area, it is a good idea to call and verify that the location is still offering the special shopping times for seniors.

Some of the stores that offer senior shopping times include:

— Albertson’s.

— Aldi.

— BJ’s Wholesale Club.

— Dollar General.

— Fresh Market.

— Kroger.

— Lowes Foods.

— Pavilions.

— Rite Aid.

— Target.

— Walmart.

Albertson’s

Some stores have set up shopping hours on certain days that are designated for older shoppers and those who are considered high risk. On the website, you can go near the bottom of the “your store” page and see if this option is available in your area.

Aldi

At some of its locations, Aldi stores open at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and reserve the first hour of shopping for seniors, expectant mothers and others who are health compromised. The website has a store locator where you can look up specific store hours. The supermarket also has online shopping, delivery and curbside grocery pickup in certain areas.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

If you are a member of this retailer and are at least 60 years old, you can shop during the store’s designated senior hours. These occur every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. BJ’s also has a designated hour for first responders and health care workers on Sunday mornings.

Dollar General

This discount retailer offers the first hour of operations to seniors. Dollar General has also increased the number of self checkouts available in its locations. Older customers who prefer to pick up items can order through the app and come to collect their goods, a feature that is available in certain locations.

Fresh Market

On weekdays, seniors and others at high risk per the CDC guidelines are invited to shop between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The store asks those who do not have underlying health conditions to come later to do their shopping. Those who want to shop online can have their orders delivered to their home or come to the store to pick them up.

Kroger

In some locations, the supermarket opens one hour early to accommodate older customers and others with compromised health systems. To learn if this option is available in your area, contact your local store. Guests can also choose to shop online, have groceries delivered or head to the store to pick them up.

Lowes Foods

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, seniors and others in high-risk health categories, including those with compromised immune systems, pregnant women and those with underlying health issues, are encouraged to come to the store between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The supermarket stays open until 9 p.m. and asks those who are not at high risk to come outside of the senior shopping hours. Ordering online to pick up at the store is another option for customers.

Pavilions

For those in the at-risk community, some locations offer special shopping hours on specific days. Shoppers can also use online ordering, delivery services or come and pick up their groceries.

Rite Aid

For older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, Rite Aid provides a daily shopping time between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. It also offers online shopping options for those who prefer to stay at home. The pharmacy doesn’t charge for home delivery of many prescriptions.

Target

On Tuesdays, during the first hour that the store is open, vulnerable individuals are invited to shop. This includes shoppers who are over 65 years old, those at risk and pregnant women. However, if no seniors or others with compromised health are present when the store opens, managers may decide to allow all guests inside the building. Online shopping and delivery, along with pickup options, are also available.

Walmart

Guests who are age 60 or older or have underlying medical conditions can shop at the retailer every Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. For older shoppers who are willing to get up early, there may be fewer shoppers and shorter lines. Walmart also offers online ordering, delivery options and pick up.

