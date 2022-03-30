Balanced Fund 16399.60 – .26 + 1.51 – 4.10 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2272.23 + .08 – .10 – 7.46 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16399.60 – .26 + 1.51 – 4.10

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2272.23 + .08 – .10 – 7.46

Emerging Markets 394.58 – .05 + 1.38 – 8.92

Equity Income Fund 17952.26 – .14 + 2.64 + .65

GNMA 744.20 + .20 – .55 – 4.33

General Municipal Debt 1432.34 + .11 – .74 – 6.86

Gold Fund 424.08 + .87 – .74 + 14.70

High Current Yield 2502.61 + .10 + .61 – 3.99

High Yield Municipal 690.98 + .11 – .74 – 7.30

International Fund 2353.66 – .32 + 2.07 – 6.70

Science and Technology Fund 5080.92 – 2.15 + 3.36 – 11.21

Short Investment Grade 379.57 + .05 – .16 – 2.62

Short Municipal 189.26 + .06 – .24 – 2.01

US Government 688.71 + .33 – .24 – 5.15

