March 25, 2022, 6:42 PM

Balanced Fund 16249.52 + .01 + .12 – 4.98

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2248.99 – .70 – 1.81 – 8.40

Emerging Markets 387.84 – .91 – .58 – 10.48

Equity Income Fund 17808.53 + .86 + 1.45 – .15

GNMA 739.61 – .81 – 1.70 – 4.92

General Municipal Debt 1435.32 – .31 – 1.35 – 6.67

Gold Fund 427.45 + .20 + 2.48 + 15.61

High Current Yield 2483.19 – .22 – .46 – 4.73

High Yield Municipal 692.41 – .34 – 1.38 – 7.10

International Fund 2319.36 + .05 – .17 – 8.06

Science and Technology Fund 5009.39 – .64 + 1.03 – 12.46

Short Investment Grade 378.91 – .28 – .53 – 2.79

Short Municipal 189.26 – .16 – .48 – 2.02

US Government 683.50 – .65 – 1.68 – 5.87

