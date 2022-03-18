Balanced Fund 16239.10 + .76 + 3.42 – 5.04 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2290.28 + .48 + .18 – 6.72 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16239.10 + .76 + 3.42 – 5.04

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2290.28 + .48 + .18 – 6.72

Emerging Markets 393.09 + 2.26 + 6.98 – 9.26

Equity Income Fund 17547.58 + .32 + 4.16 – 1.61

GNMA 751.97 + .04 – .71 – 3.33

General Municipal Debt 1454.79 + .11 – .53 – 5.40

Gold Fund 420.01 + .51 – 1.10 + 13.60

High Current Yield 2493.29 + .05 + .46 – 4.35

High Yield Municipal 701.99 + .10 – .61 – 5.82

International Fund 2311.38 + .60 + 6.72 – 8.37

Science and Technology Fund 4961.61 + 2.67 + 9.89 – 13.29

Short Investment Grade 380.81 – .02 – .22 – 2.30

Short Municipal 190.06 – .17 – 1.60

US Government 695.61 + .34 – .69 – 4.20

