March 21, 2022

Balanced Fund 16169.14 – .38 + 3.66 – 5.45

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2266.51 – 1.04 + .32 – 7.69

Emerging Markets 383.59 – 1.66 + 6.73 – 11.46

Equity Income Fund 17601.42 + .27 + 4.42 – 1.31

GNMA 747.76 – .62 – .63 – 3.87

General Municipal Debt 1453.60 – .09 – .12 – 5.48

Gold Fund 422.08 + 1.20 + 3.56 + 14.16

High Current Yield 2490.11 – .18 + 1.19 – 4.47

High Yield Municipal 701.79 – .04 – .12 – 5.85

International Fund 2305.51 – .77 + 6.05 – 8.61

Science and Technology Fund 4919.14 – .79 + 11.71 – 14.03

Short Investment Grade 380.06 – .23 – .15 – 2.50

Short Municipal 190.12 – .02 – .04 – 1.57

US Government 692.76 – .35 – .26 – 4.59

