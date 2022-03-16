Balanced Fund 15993.71 + 1.57 + .71 – 6.47
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2271.05 + .51 – 1.32 – 7.51
Emerging Markets 382.07 + 7.03 + 1.10 – 11.81
Equity Income Fund 17331.70 + 1.47 + 1.86 – 2.82
GNMA 751.57 – .13 – 1.07 – 3.38
General Municipal Debt 1450.25 – .07 – 1.38 – 5.70
Gold Fund 409.07 + .40 – 3.52 + 10.64
High Current Yield 2476.49 + .68 – .87 – 4.99
High Yield Municipal 700.23 – .04 – 1.42 – 6.05
International Fund 2274.06 + 4.01 + 2.59 – 9.85
Science and Technology Fund 4753.74 + 4.54 + 1.47 – 16.92
Short Investment Grade 380.68 + .03 – .44 – 2.34
Short Municipal 189.95 – .05 – .40 – 1.66
US Government 694.41 + .05 – 1.25 – 4.37
