Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 6:50 PM

Balanced Fund 15993.71 + 1.57 + .71 – 6.47

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2271.05 + .51 – 1.32 – 7.51

Emerging Markets 382.07 + 7.03 + 1.10 – 11.81

Equity Income Fund 17331.70 + 1.47 + 1.86 – 2.82

GNMA 751.57 – .13 – 1.07 – 3.38

General Municipal Debt 1450.25 – .07 – 1.38 – 5.70

Gold Fund 409.07 + .40 – 3.52 + 10.64

High Current Yield 2476.49 + .68 – .87 – 4.99

High Yield Municipal 700.23 – .04 – 1.42 – 6.05

International Fund 2274.06 + 4.01 + 2.59 – 9.85

Science and Technology Fund 4753.74 + 4.54 + 1.47 – 16.92

Short Investment Grade 380.68 + .03 – .44 – 2.34

Short Municipal 189.95 – .05 – .40 – 1.66

US Government 694.41 + .05 – 1.25 – 4.37

-0-

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

