The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 15611.94 – .58 – .65 – 8.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2259.07 – 1.18 – 2.93 – 7.99

Emerging Markets 360.95 – 1.76 – 2.25 – 16.68

Equity Income Fund 16886.73 + .24 + .17 – 5.32

GNMA 752.11 – .69 – 1.38 – 3.31

General Municipal Debt 1455.85 – .46 – 1.54 – 5.33

Gold Fund 407.56 – 4.03 – 3.38 + 10.24

High Current Yield 2460.33 – .87 – 1.69 – 5.61

High Yield Municipal 701.91 – .62 – 1.88 – 5.83

International Fund 2175.16 + .43 + 2.27 – 13.77

Science and Technology Fund 4405.02 – 2.43 – 1.52 – 23.02

Short Investment Grade 380.67 – .26 – .69 – 2.34

Short Municipal 190.24 – .08 – .37 – 1.51

US Government 694.57 – .84 – 1.96 – 4.34

