How to Write a Goodbye Email to Co-Workers

Are you getting ready to leave your current job and start the next chapter of your career? There are so many things to take care of in your final two weeks, you may wonder if it’s really necessary to write a goodbye email to your co-workers. After all, the company has announced your departure and you’re ready to move on.

While writing a farewell email to co-workers might seem like a small detail that can be skipped over, it’s a common practice and shows professional etiquette. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many professionals are working remotely or in a hybrid position and unable to say goodbye to their co-workers in person, so taking the time to write a goodbye email has become even more important and meaningful.

Writing a goodbye letter to co-workers is a way to leave the company on a high note, even if you didn’t have the most positive experience overall. It’s also a good way to continue to strengthen your professional network. You never know how you and a former co-worker might be able to help each other out in the future.

If you’re writing a farewell email to co-workers, here’s what to include in it, when to send it and who should receive it, as well as a few sample emails to inspire your own.

What to Include in a Goodbye Email

When writing your email draft, keep it short and sweet. You will want to use the appropriate tone of the industry you work in when crafting your email. You can include details such as:

— Your last day of work.

— Any virtual send-off party plans.

— Your future plans after leaving (new position, career change, etc.).

— Your contact details that you want to share (personal email, LinkedIn profile, phone number).

— Expressions of appreciation.

When to Send a Goodbye Email

Send a company email a day or two before your last day. Since everyone already knows you are leaving, there is no need to send it earlier than that. While you could wait until your last day to email your co-workers, sending it a day or two in advance gives co-workers time to make plans if you’re having a send-off party, in the case that this is the first time you’re announcing those plans.

Who Should Receive Your Goodbye Email

You may consider writing a few different types of emails depending on your professional relationships. You could send an email to teammates as well as personalized emails to other co-workers with whom you formed a close bond. You could include a funny memory or project that you bonded over. You can also write a separate goodbye email to your immediate boss and any other superiors.

If you work at a small company, it may also be appropriate to send an email to everyone in the company. However, if you work at a very large organization, don’t feel that you have to write a goodbye email to the entire organization. It is sufficient to write your immediate department, your boss and any other close co-workers. Make a list of specific co-workers outside of your team or department that you want to email so that no one slips through the cracks. You may determine that you would like to write a handwritten letter to some of them instead of an email.

Sample Farewell Emails

Depending on the professional relationships you made during your time at a certain company, you may want to craft different emails to different teammates. See examples below of the different types of emails you may want to send out.

Goodbye Email to Your Team or Department:

You could email your department something like this:

Hi team,

As you probably know, my last day at (COMPANY NAME) is (DATE).

I will be starting a new position as (POSITION NAME) at (NEW COMPANY) and am looking forward to what this new chapter in my career will bring.

I have truly enjoyed getting to know you and working on solving tough problems day after day together. Thank you for making working in our department memorable and fun. I have really appreciated the professionalism of the department, and I will strive to emulate those qualities in my next position. I hope you can join us for my virtual sendoff on (EVENT DETAILS).

While we won’t see each other every day anymore, I would love to stay in touch. Here are my contact details: (CONTACT INFO). If I can help you in any way, please let me know.

All the best,

(YOUR NAME)

Goodbye Email to Close Colleagues:

You could email co-workers you were especially close with something like this:

Hi (NAME),

As you know, my final day as (POSITION NAME) at the office is approaching on (DATE).

I wanted to take a moment to let you know how much I have enjoyed working with you over the last (TIME WORKING TOGETHER). Thank you for your help and support. I will always remember (MEMORY YOU SHARE).

I feel good about making this change for my career, but I will miss working with you every day. However, this doesn’t mean that we won’t see each other again. I am always here to support you and hope we can plan a lunch/coffee soon.

Don’t forget (SENDOFF EVENT DETAILS).

Sincerely,

(YOUR NAME)

Goodbye Email to Your Boss or Manager:

You could email your boss something like this:

Hi (NAME),

Today is my last day with (COMPANY NAME). I wanted to take a moment to let you know how much I have appreciated your guidance and leadership over the last (TIME AT COMPANY).

My time spent here has contributed to my professional growth and I am very grateful to you for that. I will remember what you taught me about (SOMETHING YOU LEARNED OR OBSERVED FROM YOUR BOSS) and will continue to leverage that in my new role.

Even though we won’t be working together, I would love to stay in touch. Please note my personal email address (EMAIL ADDRESS) and my LinkedIn profile (LINK). Don’t hesitate to reach out if I can help you in any way.

Thanks again for your experience and guidance. I wish you all the best.

Sincerely,

(YOUR NAME)

When writing your farewell email, remember that this will be most people’s last memory of you, so keep things positive. Don’t go into any negative reasons you are leaving the company or use this opportunity to speak badly about any of your co-workers or superiors. You don’t want anything that you have written to come back to hurt you in the future; it’s not worth it to come across in an unprofessional manner on your last days. Ask a family member or close friend to read it and provide feedback if you are unsure of how your email comes across.

Writing a goodbye email to your co-workers can seem difficult, but your co-workers will appreciate that you took the time to write them properly, especially if they can’t say goodbye in person. A goodbye email may also be the beginning of great networking connections.

