How Much Protein Does My Child Need?

One of major concerns that parents raise during visits is whether their child’s diet is balanced and if they’re consuming enough protein.

Proteins form the important building components in our body. They are the major constituent of muscles, where most of the body’s proteins are found. Yet proteins are present throughout our body, forming enzymes and important hormones. Proteins are also required for connective tissue that strengthens our skin and bones. They also help form components of the blood, like immunoglobulins, which are one of the major components of immune system, and albumin, a protein important for transporting certain molecules and helping hold fluids within blood vessels. In short, proteins are required for many aspects of our bodily functions.

What Are Proteins?

Proteins are made from basic building blocks called amino acids. Proteins become functional as the chains of amino acids in a specific sequence become folded in a three dimensional way. Many amino acids can be made by our body, but a few are only available through diet. These ones are called essential amino acids. It’s therefore important to ensure that your child receives an optimal amount of proteins to ensure a regular supply of these essential amino acids.

Your child’s gastrointestinal system is very efficient in digesting and absorbing proteins. Digestion starts with chewing the food containing proteins down into smaller bits. The protein then gets broken down further with the help of enzymes and normal acid made by the stomach. The next step of protein digestion is in the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine. Here, the enzymes secreted by the pancreas breaks protein into tinier components called peptides, as well as into amino acids. The lining of the small intestine has enzymes that can break the peptides into even smaller components. Subsequently, the smaller peptide particles and amino acids are transported through the lining into the body.

How Much Protein Does My Child Need?

The general advice is that your child receives 10% to 15% of their daily caloric intake from proteins, 20% to 30% from fat and the rest from carbohydrates. Overall, a child eating a balanced diet that includes whole grains, optimal protein sources, fruits and vegetables, and healthy fats and oils should receive their daily-recommended amount of protein and maintain optimal growth.

The problem of less than optimal protein arises in children who are:

— Picky eaters.

— Have poor access to a nutritious diet.

— Children with heightened oral sensitivity, autism etc.

— Children with food allergies who can only eat limited amounts of food sources.

— Children with swallowing problems as in neuromuscular disorders.

— Children who have underlying heart, lung problems or kidney disease.

— Disorders that cause malabsorption and affect optimal absorption of protein, such as Crohn’s disease and celiac disease.

— Rare situations of protein leakage from the lining of gastrointestinal system called protein-losing enteropathy, or PLE.

— Children with rare metabolic disorders who have to be on special diets and may be at risk of specific amino acid deficiencies.

When Should Parents Be Concerned Regarding Protein Intake?

Certainly, children with problems highlighted above are at risk for suboptimal protein intake. Children with less than optimal caloric and protein intake may have less than ideal growth, less energy and physical activity. Severe restriction of protein and calories may manifest with extreme malnutrition and stunted growth that we call marasmus and kwashiorkor.

If you’re concerned about your child’s protein intake, speak with your child’s pediatrician and have them assessed. The physician will elicit a detailed history, including nutritional, perform a physical examination and may order tests, including blood and urine tests as appropriate to help assess the nutritional status of your child.

You may also want to seek input from a pediatric dietitian to evaluate your child’s diet. This may include a food diary.

Children with less than optimal intake of proteins and calories need help to boost their nutritional intake. This will often need novel efforts from parents, with support from pediatric dietitians and doctors to help to improve their nutritional and protein intake. This would involve changing dietary practices, rotating food options and persistence and patience from the side of parents.

Some children may require formulas that may provide extra calories and protein supplementation, based on the child’s medical and nutritional needs. Rarely, some children may need special feeding tubes that are inserted through the nose into the stomach (nasogastric tubes) or feeding tubes directly inserted into the stomach through the abdominal wall (gastrostomy tube) to augment the child’s nutritional need. These decisions are made carefully by the parents in consultation with the child’s physician. It’s also important that children with protein and calorie intake issues are closely followed by the child’s physician and dietitian to monitor growth and nutritional intake.

Risks of Too Much Protein Intake

Generally, less than optimal nutrition is what gets parents’ attention more often. There is, however, a looming problem with excess protein intake in general in children’s diets in the U.S. and other developed nations. Excess protein in your child’s diet could lead to a state called positive nitrogen balance that could be unhealthy. Protein intake in excess of needs can get converted to fat in the body and cause excess weight gain.

In addition, the child may be at risk of kidney stones and may have elevation of a chemical in blood called uric acid that could lead to medical condition called gout. There are many over-the-counter products that can help augment your child’s protein intake. These products are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, and it’s therefore important that parents do their due diligence and research the products well. We always endorse seeking input from your child’s physician and dietitian if you have any concerns with your child’s protein and nutritional intake.

