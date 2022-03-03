Foods That Fight — and Worsen — Inflammation

What is inflammation? Inflammation is the body’s response to injury and disease — like when you have swelling and redness…

What is inflammation?

Inflammation is the body’s response to injury and disease — like when you have swelling and redness around a wound or twisted joint, or fever while your immune system battles an illness. In the short run, inflammation can be helpful.

Research suggests that chronic inflammation can contribute to the onset of or exacerbate symptoms of a number of diseases, including:

— Arthritis.

— Alzheimer’s disease.

— Certain cancers, such as colon cancer, liver cancer and pancreatic cancer.

— Cardiovascular disease.

— Osteoporosis.

— Type 2 diabetes.

— Obesity.

Some evidence indicates that lifestyle — including what we eat — may contribute to inflammation. “The role of chronic inflammation in various diseases is fairly well-accepted in the scientific community,” says Whitney Linsenmeyer, an assistant professor of nutrition at Saint Louis University and a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “Naturally, people are looking toward dietary changes to reduce inflammation and promote overall health and immunity.”

Symptoms of chronic inflammation

Chronic inflammation occurs when your body keeps sending inflammatory cells even when there’s no outside danger. For instance, in the case of rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory cells and substances attack joint tissues, leading to inflammation that can cause severe damage to joints with pain and deformities.

Symptoms of chronic inflammation include:

— Abdominal pain.

— Chest pain.

— Fatigue.

— Fever.

— Joint pain or stiffness.

— Mouth sores.

— Skin rashes.

What you eat can help reduce inflammation and prevent disease.

Some fad diets may claim to be anti-inflammatory. But experts say eating patterns with the most science behind them, like the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet (which stands for dietary approaches to stop hypertension), are your top choices for an anti-inflammatory diet. They include an array of healthy foods that research suggests also have anti-inflammation benefits.

Dr. Weil’s Anti-Inflammatory Diet, based on the Mediterranean diet with a few added elements like anti-inflammatory green tea, is also OK. However, expert panelists convened by U.S. News didn’t rank the diet nearly as high as the Mediterranean or DASH diets.

Here are 15 foods you should put on your anti-inflammatory food list:

1. Avocados

Besides being tasty, avocados are a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which is protective against chronic inflammation, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago.

They also contain carotenoids, plant pigments which act as a type of antioxidant when consumed. Antioxidants help prevent chronic diseases by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals. The fruit is also a good source of fiber and potassium.

Here are three ways to add avocados to your diet:

— Avocado toast.

— Avocados as a base in your smoothies.

— Avocado slices on top of a sandwich or mixed into a salad.

2. Beans

Eating one cup of beans at least twice a week will help fight inflammation, says Amy Kimberlain, national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She’s a registered dietitian certified in diabetes care.

Beans are loaded with fiber and phytonutrients, which are compounds in plants that help protect against bacteria, fungi and viruses. They also lower CRP, an indicator of inflammation in the blood. At high levels, CRP could indicate anything from an infection to rheumatoid arthritis.

“Beans are an excellent and inexpensive source of protein,” she says. Beans contain about 15 grams of protein per cup, which is important for muscle health.

There are a wide array of beans to choose from, including:

— Black beans.

— Kidney beans.

— Pinto beans.

— Red beans.

3. Berries

Though they’re small in size, berries pack a nutritional punch. There are a wide array of tasty berries that are high in phytochemicals. Berries are also high in antioxidants, which help prevent chronic diseases — like cancer, diabetes and heart disease — by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals.

For example, research published in 2020 in the journal Advances in Nutrition suggests that blueberries have anti-inflammatory qualities.

You can add berries to cereal, yogurt or toss them in the blender with dairy- or plant-based milk for a smoothie.

Berries that can help you fight inflammation include:

— Blackberries.

— Blueberries.

— Raspberries.

— Strawberries.

4. Citrus fruits

Most everyone knows that citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which bolsters your immune system, promotes wound healing and fosters the development, growth and repair of body tissues. Citrus fruits also have flavonoids, compounds found in fruits and veggies that have anti-inflammatory properties.

Research published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology in 2021 suggests that consuming orange juice helps fight inflammation.

Citrus fruits include:

— Clementines.

— Grapefruits.

— Lemons.

— Limes.

— Oranges.

5. Dark chocolate

Yes, you can reap those anti-inflammatory benefits by indulging in a little dark chocolate.

This satisfying treat contains flavonols, compounds that have antioxidant-like powers. Consumption of flavonols has been associated with increased antioxidant activity in the body, which reduces inflammation.

“It’s best to choose chocolate that’s at least 70% cacao because (that kind) contains higher concentrations of antioxidants, fiber, potassium, calcium, copper and magnesium,” Michalczyk says.

6. Vegetables

In general, vegetables are healthy overall and help fight inflammation.

One stand-out piece of produce to add to your diet is asparagus. This spring vegetable is high in polyphenols, chemical compounds that research suggests could help protect against cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Asparagus also contains a healthy amount of anthocyanins, a kind of pigment found in plants that are compounds known as flavanoids. Anthocyanins have antioxidant qualities. Antioxidants are molecules that ward off free radicals, which are unstable, naturally-occurring compounds that can have harmful effects on your body.

Research suggests free radicals can contribute to the onset of such diseases like cancer, diabetes and heart disease. The vegetable also contains fiber, which helps keep you regular. Asparagus also contains quercetin, another plant pigment that is a flavonoid, which research suggests may help support a strong immune system.

Asparagus is great just simply steamed, but for an added pop of flavor try roasting with a little olive oil and your favorite seasoning.

However, research suggests that all fruits and veggies have, to varying degrees, anti-inflammatory properties. To maximize your anti-inflammatory benefits, eat plenty of colorful fruits and veggies that are high in different types of antioxidants.

Other fruits and veggies are particularly good for fighting inflammation:

— Broccoli.

— Kale.

— Red and orange peppers.

— Winter squash.

The bottom line: It’s hard to go wrong with veggies.

7. Herbs and spices

In addition to keeping dishes flavorful, herbs and spices are also considered part of a dynamic anti-inflammatory diet.

In research published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2020, in a randomized feeding study, researchers at Penn State University studied participants who ate a meal high in fat and carbohydrates. Participants who consumed six grams of a spice blend added to their food had lower inflammation markers versus individuals who ate a similar meal with no or less spices.

Linsenmeyer especially recommends turmeric and ginger.

Other herbs and spices that are considered to have anti-inflammatory properties include:

— Chili peppers.

— Cinnamon.

— Clove.

— Cumin.

— Garlic.

— Oregano.

— Rosemary.

— Sage.

8. Leafy vegetables

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are a great source of vitamin K and vitamin E, both of which help the body fight inflammation, Michalczyk says.

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps with proper function of the immune system as well. Add spinach and kale to smoothies and salads, and sauté as part of a side dish to nearly any type of meal.

The category of leafy greens includes:

— Broccoli.

— Bok choy.

— Collard greens.

— Kale.

— Spinach.

— Swiss chard.

9. Olive oil

Olive oil is loaded with heart-healthy fats, as well as oleocanthal, an organic compound that is part of the polyphenols family and which has properties similar to nonsteroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs, says Kimberlain.

Olive oil also contains monounsaturated fatty acids, which research suggests reduces levels of chronic inflammatory markers, says Diane Javelli, clinical dietitian at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. She’s also the owner of Belly by Javelli Digestive Nutrition, a private practice for nutrition assessment and counseling.

“Olive oil can be used in cooking and as a salad dressing,” she adds. “Try mixing extra virgin olive oil with balsamic vinegar and use as a dip for a rustic whole grain of sourdough bread.”

It’s important to keep in mind that extra-virgin olive oil goes through less refining and processing, so it retains more nutrients than standard varieties.

“And it’s not the only oil with health benefits,” Kimberlain says. Research suggests that avocado and safflower oils have cholesterol-powering properties. Meanwhile, walnut oil has 10 times the omega-3 fatty acids that olive oil contains. Omega-3 fatty acids fight inflammation and research has suggested they prevent heart disease.

10. Omega-3 packed fatty fish like salmon

It’s well-established that replacing red meat with seafood is a healthy swap, says Maxine Smith, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. One important factor is likely astaxanthin, an antioxidant carotenoid. Carotenoids are pigments that produce bright yellow, red and orange colors in fruits, vegetables and plants.

Astaxanthin, therefore, contributes to the anti-inflammatory benefit found in eating red-colored seafood. Salmon is the leading source of this carotenoid in the U.S. diet.

It’s also found in:

— Lobster.

— Red snapper.

— Red trout.

— Shrimp.

The American Heart Association generally recommends having two 3.5-ounce servings of non-fried fish per week, or around 200 to 500 milligrams of EPA or DHA total. Talk with a doctor about whether supplementation is recommended if you don’t eat fish.

11. Pomegranates

The bright ruby-colored seeds of a pomegranate contain cell-protecting antioxidants as well as a raft of nutrients, says Javelli.

Antioxidants protect healthy cells from damage, which in turn, research suggests, may decrease the chances of developing conditions like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

In addition to antioxidants, which protect healthy cells from damage that can be caused by free radicals, pomegranates provide:

— Fiber.

— Minerals.

— Potassium.

— Vitamins.

“Pomegranate juice is excellent in salad dressings,” Javelli says. “Try adding pomegranate seeds to salads, roasted vegetables, cereals or baked goods.”

12. Pineapple

This tasty fruit is rich in an enzyme called bromelain, which helps fight pain and swelling, Javelli says.

Pineapple also has plenty of:

— Fiber.

— Potassium.

— Vitamin C.

“Try grilling fresh pineapple slices for a naturally sweet, caramelized flavor that is tasty on its own, on top of grilled fish or chicken, mixed with yogurt or as a topping for salad or pasta.”

13. Whole grains

Whole grains contain antioxidants and fiber, which help your healthy gut bacteria flourish — and, research suggests, helps safeguard against inflammation, Javelli says.

There are a wide array of healthy whole grains, including:

— Brown rice.

— Oats.

— Quinoa.

— Whole wheat.

They boost your microbiome — the collection of microbes that are in your gut. Research suggests these microbes are important to the body’s brain function, immune system, metabolism and the synthesis of nutrients.

Research published in the journal Medicine in 2018 suggests that eating whole grains could be beneficial in reducing systemic inflammation.

14. Walnuts

Another anti-inflammatory food that’s also high in a different form of omega-3 fatty acids (called alpha-linolenic acid, or ALA) is walnuts. In fact, just a small handful, or one ounce, of English walnuts contains more than 2.5 grams of ALA.

While nuts, in general, are a healthful feature of anti-inflammatory eating regimens diets like the Mediterranean diet, walnuts lead the pack in omega-3 content.

Research published in the American Journal of Cardiology in 2020 found that consuming walnuts on a daily basis reduced the concentration of several inflammatory biomarkers in older people. The study involved 634 participants between the ages of 63 and 78

15. Fermented foods

Fermented foods are good for fighting inflammation because they have high levels of antioxidants, says Smith.

“An array of plant phytochemicals that are naturally in these plant foods burst into action (to help fight inflammation) as they become more available the to body due to fermentation,” she adds.

Fermented foods include:

— Kimchee.

— Miso.

— Pickles.

— Sauerkraut.

— Tempeh.

Stay away from foods and drinks that may worsen inflammation.

In addition to knowing which foods are good to keep inflammation at bay, it’s important to know which ones may exacerbate it. If you’re on an anti-inflammatory diet, you’ll want to avoid, or limit, your consumption of such foods.

The typical U.S. diet, Javelli notes, is often high in types of foods that contribute to inflammation.

These foods include:

— Foods that are high in added sugar (like candy or fruit juice).

— Fried foods.

— Packaged, processed foods (think snack chips, cookies and cakes).

— Red meat.

In addition, the following should be consumed in moderation:

Limit alcohol.

Alcohol is a burden to the liver, Kimberlain says. “Excessive use weakens liver function and disrupts other multi-organ interactions and can cause inflammation. Alcohol is best eliminated or used in moderation.”

The federal government’s 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that individuals either not drink alcoholic beverages — or limit their consumption to two drinks a day or less for adult men, and one drink daily or less for women.

Limit omega-6 fatty acids.

Omega-6 fatty acids are an essential fatty acid that the body needs for normal growth and development, Kimberlain says. “The body needs a healthy balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids.”

However, excess consumption of omega-6 fatty acids may trigger the body to produce inflammatory chemicals, so it’s a good idea to consume such foods in moderation.

These foods contain omega-6 fatty acids:

— Corn oil.

— Mayonnaise.

— Many salad dressings.

— Peanut oil.

— Safflower oil.

— Soy oil.

— Vegetable oil.

Limit white flour products (processed carbohydrates).

Processed carbs may trump fats as the main driver of escalating rates of obesity in the U.S., Kimberlain says. Research suggests that refined carbs can fuel stimulate inflammation in the body.

Refined carbohydrate products include:

— Many sugary and frosted cereals made with refined white flour.

— White bread, crackers and rolls.

— White potatoes (instant mashed potatoes or French fries).

“Aim to include half of your grains as whole-grain and (switch) out some of the refined carbohydrates for the whole versions,” she says.

15 anti-inflammatory foods (and 3 to avoid):

Anti-inflammatory foods to add to your diet:

— Avocados.

— Beans.

— Berries.

— Citrus fruits.

— Dark chocolate.

— Fruits and vegetables.

— Herbs and spices.

— Leafy vegetables.

— Olive oil.

— Omega-3 fatty fish like salmon.

— Pomegranates.

— Pineapples

— Whole grains.

— Walnuts.

— Fermented foods.

Here are two foods and a type of beverage to limit because research suggest they may cause inflammation:

— Alcohol.

— Omega-6 fatty acids.

— White flour products (processed carbohydrates).

More from U.S. News

10 Foods That Can Boost Your Immunity

Best Foods to Eat for Your Mood — and a Few Bad Ones

Drinks to Boost the Immune System

Foods That Fight ? and Worsen ? Inflammation originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/04/22: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.