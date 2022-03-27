Explore the 2023 Best Business Schools

See the top 40 business schools. Whether you’re looking to further develop your management skills or switch careers to a…

See the top 40 business schools.

Whether you’re looking to further develop your management skills or switch careers to a business-related field, pursuing an MBA degree can lead to significant professional advancements. See which universities outperformed their peers to earn a top spot among the 2023 U.S. News Best Business Schools.

40. University of Utah (Eccles)

Full-time enrollment: 95

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $31,000 (in-state), $32,000 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 57.6%

More about the David Eccles School of Business.

39. Ohio State University (Fisher)

Full-time enrollment: 120

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $31,139 (in-state), $57,091 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 22.5%

More about the Fisher College of Business.

38. University of Georgia (Terry)

Full-time enrollment: 117

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $13,578 (in-state), $32,606 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 40.8%

More about the Terry College of Business.

36 (tie). Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

Full-time enrollment: 295

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,208 (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), $28,416 (non-LDS members)

2021 acceptance rate: 60.7%

More about the Marriott School of Business.

36 (tie). Michigan State University (Broad)

Full-time enrollment: 143

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $34,420 (in-state), $54,456 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 44.7%

More about the Broad Graduate School of Management.

33 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

Full-time enrollment: 107

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $28,196 (in-state), $45,004 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 18.6%

More about the Smeal College of Business.

33 (tie). University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

Full-time enrollment: 157

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $40,800 (in-state), $52,248 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 37.3%

More about the Carlson School of Management.

33 (tie). University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 230

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $49,000

2021 acceptance rate: 21.9%

More about the Simon Business School.

29 (tie). Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

Full-time enrollment: 118

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $28,720 (in-state), $48,400 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 16.8%

More about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

29 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)

Full-time enrollment: 79

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $12,737 (in-state), $30,130 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 23.9%

More about the Warrington College of Business.

29 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas (Jindal)

Full-time enrollment: 109

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $15,309 (in-state), $29,818 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 33.3%

More about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

29 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

Full-time enrollment: 182

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $64,250

2021 acceptance rate: 33.7%

More about the Olin Business School.

28. Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

Full-time enrollment: 145

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $29,508 (in-state), $40,752 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 27.1%

More about the Scheller College of Business.

27. Rice University (Jones) (TX)

Full-time enrollment: 352

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,500

2021 acceptance rate: 42%

More about the Jones Graduate School of Business.

25 (tie). University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)

Full-time enrollment: 316

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,030

2021 acceptance rate: 41.6%

More about the Mendoza College of Business.

25 (tie). Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

Full-time enrollment: 364

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,750

2021 acceptance rate: 44%

More about the Owen Graduate School of Management.

22 (tie). Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 534

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,894

2021 acceptance rate: 48.1%

More about the McDonough School of Business.

22 (tie). Indiana University (Kelley)

Full-time enrollment: 246

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $28,143 (in-state), $52,483 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 31.5%

More about the Kelley School of Business.

22 (tie). University of Washington (Foster)

Full-time enrollment: 235

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $35,610 (in-state), $52,452 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 35.2%

More about the Foster School of Business.

21. Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

Full-time enrollment: 301

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $68,440

2021 acceptance rate: 53.1%

More about the Goizueta Business School.

19 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Full-time enrollment: 637

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $48,051 (in-state), $63,740 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 44.3%

More about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

19 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

Full-time enrollment: 439

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,760

2021 acceptance rate: 23%

More about the Marshall School of Business.

18. University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

Full-time enrollment: 487

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $53,856 (in-state), $58,270 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 35.5%

More about the McCombs School of Business.

17. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Full-time enrollment: 719

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $67,737

2021 acceptance rate: 29.8%

More about the Anderson School of Management.

16. Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Full-time enrollment: 371

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $70,000

2021 acceptance rate: 29.7%

More about the Tepper School of Business.

15. Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 589

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $74,026

2021 acceptance rate: 29.5%

More about the Johnson Graduate School of Management.

14. University of Virginia (Darden)

Full-time enrollment: 746

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $66,322 (in-state), $68,640 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 29.9%

More about UVA Darden.

12 (tie). Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 855

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $70,000

2021 acceptance rate: 19.2%

More about the Fuqua School of Business.

12 (tie). New York University (Stern)

Full-time enrollment: 658

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $78,700

2021 acceptance rate: 19.5%

More about the Stern School of Business.

11. Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

Full-time enrollment: 581

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $77,520

2021 acceptance rate: 29.5%

More about the Tuck School of Business.

10. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Full-time enrollment: 747

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $67,114 (in-state), $72,114 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 20.2%

More about the Ross School of Business.

8 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,426

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $77,376

2021 acceptance rate: 15.7%

More about Columbia Business School.

8 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Full-time enrollment: 638

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $65,360 (in-state), $71,817 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 17.6%

More about the Haas School of Business.

7. Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 721

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $74,500

2021 acceptance rate: 23.6%

More about the Yale School of Management.

5 (tie). Harvard University (MA)

Full-time enrollment: 1,742

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $73,440

2021 acceptance rate: 12.5%

More about Harvard Business School.

5 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Full-time enrollment: 934

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $78,954

2021 acceptance rate: 12.1%

More about the MIT Sloan School of Management.

3 (tie). Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 1,425

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $76,368

2021 acceptance rate: 26%

More about the Kellogg School of Management.

3 (tie). Stanford University (CA)

Full-time enrollment: 897

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $74,706

2021 acceptance rate: 6.2%

More about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

1 (tie). University of Chicago (Booth)

Full-time enrollment: 1,249

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $74,919

2021 acceptance rate: 22.6%

More about the Booth School of Business.

1 (tie). University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Full-time enrollment: 1,874

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $76,000

2021 acceptance rate: 18.2%

More about the Wharton School.

See the Best Graduate Schools rankings.

