Discover the 2023 Best Law Schools

Choosing a legal career path begins with choosing the right school. The top law schools can lead you to the courtroom, the halls of government and beyond. Discover which schools earned a top spot in the 2023 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings. (Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.)

37 (tie). Boston College

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,128

2021 acceptance rate: 23%

More about the Law School at Boston College.

37 (tie). Fordham University (NY)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $66,750

2021 acceptance rate: 18%

More about the School of Law at Fordham University.

37 (tie). University of California–Davis

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $51,650 (in-state); $62,593 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 28%

More about the School of Law at the University of California–Davis.

37 (tie). University of California–Irvine

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $51,968 (in-state); $60,211 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 17%

More about the School of Law at the University of California–Irvine.

37 (tie). University of Utah (Quinney)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $30,459 (in-state); $39,800 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 26%

More about the S. J. Quinney College of Law.

37 (tie). Wake Forest University (NC)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $49,276

2021 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the School of Law at Wake Forest University.

35 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $38,248 (in-state); $48,248 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 30%

More about the University of Illinois College of Law.

35 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $53,400

2021 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the School of Law at Washington and Lee University.

30 (tie). Arizona State University (O’Connor)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $28,058 (in-state); $47,302 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 21%

More about the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

30 (tie). Emory University (GA)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,434

2021 acceptance rate: 27%

More about the School of Law at Emory University.

30 (tie). George Mason University (VA)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $25,875 (in-state); $41,261 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 27%

More about the Antonin Scalia Law School.

30 (tie). Ohio State University (Moritz)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $32,685 (in-state); $47,937 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 32%

More about the Michael E. Moritz College of Law.

30 (tie). William & Mary Law School (VA)

2021-2021 tuition and fees: $36,608 (in-state); $51,620 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 30%

More about the William & Mary Law School.

29. University of Georgia

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $19,894 (in-state); $38,652 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 19%

More about the School of Law at University of Georgia.

28. University of Iowa

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $29,132 (in-state); $48,747 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 43%

More about the College of Law at University of Iowa.

25 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $65,420

2021 acceptance rate: 22%

More about the GW Law School.

25 (tie). University of Alabama

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $23,920 (in-state); $43,370 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 31%

More about the University of Alabama School of Law.

25 (tie). University of Notre Dame (IN)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $64,340

2021 acceptance rate: 18%

More about the Notre Dame Law School.

23 (tie). Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $14,208 (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints); $28,416 (non-LDS members)

2021 acceptance rate: 40%

More about the J. Reuben Clark Law School.

23 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $24,522 (in-state); $44,734 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 15%

More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill School of Law.

21 (tie). University of Florida (Levin)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $21,803 (in-state); $38,039 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 17%

More about the Levin College of Law.

21 (tie). University of Minnesota

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $46,641 (in-state); $55,617 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 28%

More about the Law School at University of Minnesota.

20. University of Southern California (Gould)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $70,998

2021 acceptance rate: 13%

More about the Gould School of Law.

17 (tie). Boston University

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,718

2021 acceptance rate: 18%

More about the School of Law at Boston University.

17 (tie). University of Texas–Austin

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $36,429 (in-state); $54,096 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 15%

More about the School of Law at University of Texas–Austin.

17 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $64,284

2021 acceptance rate: 14%

More about the Law School at Vanderbilt University.

16. Washington University in St. Louis

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,364

2021 acceptance rate: 16%

More about the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis.

15. University of California–Los Angeles

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $52,468 (in-state); $60,739 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 15%

More about the UCLA School of Law.

14. Georgetown University (DC)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $69,280

2021 acceptance rate: 13%

More about the Georgetown Law Center.

13. Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $69,650

2021 acceptance rate: 14%

More about the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

12. Cornell University (NY)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $71,608

2021 acceptance rate: 16%

More about Cornell Law School.

11. Duke University (NC)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $68,400

2021 acceptance rate: 14%

More about Duke University School of Law.

10. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $64,098 (in-state); $67,098 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 11%

More about the University of Michigan Law School.

9. University of California–Berkeley

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,858 (in-state); $62,143 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 14%

More about the UC Berkeley School of Law.

8. University of Virginia

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $66,500 (in-state); $69,500 (out-of-state)

2021 acceptance rate: 10%

More about the UVA School of Law.

7. New York University

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $73,414

2021 acceptance rate: 15%

More about the NYU School of Law.

6. University of Pennsylvania (Carey)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $70,042

2021 acceptance rate: 9%

More about the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

4 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $76,088

2021 acceptance rate: 11%

More about Columbia Law School.

4 (tie). Harvard University (MA)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $68,962

2021 acceptance rate: 7%

More about Harvard Law School.

3. University of Chicago

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $72,081

2021 acceptance rate: 12%

More about the Law School at University of Chicago.

2. Stanford University (CA)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $66,396

2021 acceptance rate: 6%

More about Stanford Law School.

1. Yale University (CT)

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $69,433

2021 acceptance rate: 4%

More about Yale Law School.

