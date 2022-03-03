Billionaire George Soros’ 7 Top Stock Picks in 2022

George Soros is betting on these seven stocks in 2022. Regardless of what you think about his politics, George Soros…

Regardless of what you think about his politics, George Soros is one of the most successful investors in history, with an estimated net worth of $8.6 billion, even after donating more than $30 billion to philanthropic causes. Soros formerly managed the Quantum Fund, which generated an average annual return of 30% from 1970 to 2000. Soros also famously made a $1 billion profit in a single day in 1992 by short selling the British pound. His Soros Fund Management had at least $7.3 billion under management as of the end of 2021, according to SEC filings. Here are seven of the Soros Fund’s top stock holdings, according to its latest SEC Form 13F.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (ticker: RIVN)

Rivian Automotive is an electric vehicle startup that went public in November 2021 and began delivering its first R1T electric pickup trucks in December. Soros didn’t waste any time taking a big stake in Rivian, buying 19.8 million shares and making the EV stock his largest holding during the company’s first quarter on the public market. Soros’ Rivian stake was worth about $2 billion and made up about 28% of his portfolio as of the end of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Rivian shares closed at $50.91 on March 3, well below their $78 initial public offering price, but this could be a sign that now is the time to buy the dip.

Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband is a cable, broadband and mobile technology company and the parent of Charter Communications. In the most recent quarter, Soros cut his stake in Liberty Broadband by 652,175 shares, but it is still Soros Fund Management’s second-largest stock holding. The fund owned more than 3.2 million shares, worth about $524 million, or 7.1% of the fund’s total holdings, at the end of 2021. Liberty’s stock lagged behind the S&P 500 in 2021, but it’s been a strong long-term investment. In fact, it’s up about 130% since Soros first bought shares in the second quarter of 2016.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton is one of the largest U.S. homebuilders. The U.S. housing market has boomed since the emergency Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in early 2020. Soros first invested in D.R. Horton before the pandemic, buying shares in the first quarter of 2019. Some experts are concerned about the negative impact rising interest rates will have on the housing market in 2022. Soros cut his D.R. Horton stake in the most recent quarter, selling 693,875 shares and bringing his total investment down to 3.6 million shares, worth about $394 million.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)/S&P Global Inc. (SPGI)

S&P Global provides data analysis, tools and other financial and data services. In November 2021, U.S. regulators approved the proposed $44 billion combination of S&P Global and IHS Markit, and the companies completed the deal Feb. 28. Soros first invested in IHS in the second quarter of 2021 and increased his stake by 20% in the fourth quarter. After buying another 506,025 shares, Soros held more than 2.9 million shares of IHS stock at the end of the year. Unfortunately, SPGI stock has taken a big hit so far in 2022 and is already down about 15% year to date as of March 3.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Over the past 12 months, e-commerce and cloud services giant Amazon hasn’t delivered the type of returns long-term investors have come to expect. As of March 3, Amazon’s stock price is down about 9% since the beginning of 2021 as the company has dealt with slowing growth. Soros has held Amazon shares only since the fourth quarter of 2020. In the most recent quarter, Soros sold 17,560 shares of AMZN stock, reducing his stake by about 19%. As of the end of the quarter, Soros still held 74,401 shares of Amazon, worth about $248 million.

Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark provides food and facilities management services, including uniform rentals. In the fourth quarter, Soros bought 2.3 million shares of Aramark, increasing his total stake size by 75%. Soros first invested in Aramark in the first quarter of 2020. The stock has struggled over the past year, losing about 11% as of March 3. However, Soros appears to have high hopes for 2022. He now holds more than 5.4 million shares of ARMK stock, worth about $199 million, making it his sixth-largest holding.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Nuance Communications specializes in voice recognition and natural language processing technology. Nuance is a relatively new holding for Soros. He first invested in the second quarter of 2021, then increased his position by 111% in the third quarter and then added 2,697 shares in the fourth quarter, bringing his total stake up to about 2.9 million shares worth about $158 million. The investment hasn’t paid off much for Soros so far. Nuance shares are up by about 3% since the beginning of July 2021 and have stayed flat in 2022 amid a sell-off in tech stocks.

