RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 6:21 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US, China aides to meet as tensions mount over Russia

Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’

How Noem’s struggles at home may enhance White House chances

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

W. Virginia Senate blows deadline to pass teaching race bill

What happens when all the student volunteers disappear?

Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine

All smiles, Jackson tries for Senate reset on Supreme Court

California cakewalk? No big-name rivals for Gov. Newsom

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up