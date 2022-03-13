AP Top Political News at 6:21 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US, China aides to meet as tensions mount over Russia Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’ How…

US, China aides to meet as tensions mount over Russia Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he’s ‘feeling fine’ How Noem’s struggles at home may enhance White House chances Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat W. Virginia Senate blows deadline to pass teaching race bill What happens when all the student volunteers disappear? Oil, sanctions, jets: How Congress pushes Biden on Ukraine All smiles, Jackson tries for Senate reset on Supreme Court California cakewalk? No big-name rivals for Gov. Newsom Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.