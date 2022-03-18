RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | How to help
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden looks to assess where China’s Xi stands on Russia war

Pro-Trump Ohio candidates realize endorsement may never come

The AP Interview: Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage

House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion

American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

Biden’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement

Cowboy politician 2nd person to go on trial in Jan. 6 riot

House panel launches probe of New Mexico 2020 election audit

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up