CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 7:01 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Zelenskyy’s ‘desperate’ plea to Congress: Send more planes

Russian invasion reorders West’s calculations on cost of war

Trump’s praise of Putin, ‘America First’ view tested by war

Walker taking no sides in Georgia’s GOP contest for governor

Blinken hears harrowing tales from refugees fleeing Ukraine

Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP for ‘apologists for Putin’

Lawmakers say US delays some intel to Ukraine in Russia war

Ukraine digital army brews cyberattacks, intel and infowar

White House: Congress must act soon to replenish COVID funds

Pulitzer winner Walter Mears dies, AP’s ‘Boy on the Bus’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up