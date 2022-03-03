AP Top Political News at 10:45 p.m. EST

US hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions
EXPLAINER: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?
Breakdown of US-Russia diplomacy runs deep, beyond Ukraine
House Dems demand prison rape audit at Calif. federal lockup
Biden ends forced arbitration for sexual assault, harassment
Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
Sen. Ben Ray Luján: ‘Absolute honor to be back’ after stroke
Members of Congress highlight missing minority women, girls
Takeaways as Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump ‘criminal conspiracy’
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.