AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings

Biden to announce new Russia sanctions while in Brussels

Judge Jackson grilled on Guantanamo detainee representation

COVID budget impasse halts aid to test and treat uninsured

Takeaways: Supreme Court nominee quizzed on race, crime

Biden press secretary has COVID-19, won’t travel to Europe

HUD to send out nearly $3 billion in disaster relief grants

FDA details problems at plant behind recalled baby formula

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans skew Jackson’s record on crime

